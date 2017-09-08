Champions Fisher held to opening draw by Birstall CC

St John Fisher and Birstall Cricket Club were embroiled in a tussle for the Heavy Woollen Sunday League Premier Division title for much of last season and they played out an entertaining 4-4 draw on the opening day of the new campaign.

Despite Kieran Senior bagging all four goals for last season’s champions Fisher, they were restricted to a point as Joe Lyttle, Daz Fothergill, Johnny Beverley and Lee Ryan replied for Birstall.

Linthwaite cruised to the Championship title last year and are expected to be the leading Premier contenders.

The Huddersfield side got off to the perfect start with a 7-1 win over Mirfield Town.

Aaron Joseph and Martin Poole hit doubles for Linthwaite, who had Joshua Shields, Steve Richards and an own goal to thank for their tally. Kyle Douglas replied for Mirfield.

Saville Arms enjoyed a 4-1 win over AFC Chickenley thanks to strikes from Adam Hill (two), Dean Vernon and Nathan Rogerson. Chickenley replied through Micheal Chadwick.

Rob McCall hit a hat-trick as Navigation beat promoted Overthorpe Sports Club 6-3.

Dave Blakeley hit a brace for Navigation with Paddy Sykes completing the scoring, while Elliot Brooke (brace) and Kristian Angus netted for Overthorpe.

Walkers Hounds won 3-2 against Roberttown Rovers thanks to goals from Nicholas Shaw, Ben Burnett and Paul Swallw, with Roberttown replying through Matthew Bolton and an own goal.

Clifton Rangers began their Championship campaign with a 7-1 win over Welington Westgate after Brad Birkhead (four), Andrew Wojciechowski (two) and Alex Barnes all netted.

The Yorkshireman won 7-4 against Hanging Heaton Cricket Club, who had Mark Inwood (2), Jamie Baulk and Joe Jagger on the scoresheet.

Mount Pleasant opened with a 4-1 win over Ravenswharfe thanks to a double from Abdullah Aswat, plus strikes from Ismail Loonat and Abdullah Mayet. Ravenswharfe repied through Sam Hewitt.

Deighton WMC won 3-2 at Old Bank WMC (Robert Evans and Tim Bruce).

Nolan St Hilaire, Eddie Hamlet and Danny Hawkland all found the net as Wire Works won 3-0 at Scholes Athletic.

Birstall St Patrick’s defeated Linthwaite Reserves 6-0 in Division One after Joe Ratcliffe (2), Gary Milligan, Matthew Sharp, Ryan Fletcher and Kieran Cooper all netted.

Inter Batley won 5-1 at Wike Horse, who scored through Corey Schofield while Battyeford enjoyed a 3-0 win at Clifton Rangers Athletic thanks to strikes from Danny Hickling, Fergus Sullivan and Joel Mason.

n Joe Jagger bagged a hat-trick for Littletown as they progressed to the West Riding County Amateur League Premier Division Cup second round with a 3-1 win over Lepton Highlanders.

Jagger also netted three times as Littletown led championship Lower Hopton 3-0 when last Wednesday’s Premier Division derby was abandoned after 65 minutes due to a serious injury sustained by the Hopton goalkeeper.