Heckmondwike push Premier side Eastmoor close in Callaghan Cup cracker

AFC HECKMONDWIKE produced a terrific effort to give Wakefield League Premier Division side Eastmoor a fright before bowing out of the Jim Callaghan Cup last Saturday.

Division Two high fliers Heckmondwike pushed their higher ranked opponents all the way before losing 5-3.

Eastmoor led 1-0 at half-time before the tie really came to life with a further seven goals scored after the break.

Eastmoor breathed a sigh of relief at the final whistle after edging through thanks to goals from Lee Pashley (two), George Crawcroft, a Steven Broughton penalty and Shaun Cornish.

Joseph Dalgreen scored a consolation goal for Crown Gawthorpe in a 6-1 defeat at home to Premier Division leaders Real Moor, who had Martin Dixon (two), Jordan Walker and Paul Graham on target.

Fox and Hounds suffered a 5-4 defeat away to Durkar in Division One.

Durkar led 3-1 at half-time but although Fox and Hounds fought back with Claude Dawkins, Joseph Hanson and Thomas Ramsden (two) scoring it wasn’t enough to prevent defeat as Durkar struck through Liam Keeting, Dean Longwood, Dominic Oldham (two) and Rafi Sufyaan.

Howden Clough slipped to a 10th defeat and are bottom of Division Two after going down 5-0 at home to New Carlton, Thornhill United lost 3-2 at home to Waterloo, while Dewsbury West Side went down 5-0 away to West End Terriers.

Norristhorpe Reserves inflicted a first defeat of the season on Yorkshire Amateur League Division Five leaders West End Park as they won Saturday’s top of the table clash 2-1.

Luke Harrington equalised after West End had taken a first half lead and it remained 1-0 until the final minute when George Woodcock hit a speculative long ball from halfway, which evaded the unsighted goalkeeper and ended in the back of the net.

Batelians Reserves defeated Leeds Modernians Reserves 2-0 as Craig Marshall headed home a Michael Royce corner and Scott Malloy hit the second.

Dewsbury Rangers Reserves suffered a 10-1 defeat to Prospect in Division Four, while Norristhorpe won 4-2 at Leeds Modernians in Division Three.