Littletown defeat Wyke to reach Wheatley Cup final

Littletown booked a place in the Heavy Woollen District FA Wheatley Cup final thanks to a 3-1 win over Wyke Wanderers at Liversedge last Thursday.

Litttletown had to withstand spell of early pressure from Wyke, who were the better side in the first half.

Resolute defending and an excellent display from goalkeeper Michael Smith ensured it was goalless at half-time.

Littletown broke the deadlock after 53 minutes through leading scorer Joe Jagger but Wyke responded and a shot looped over Smith for the equaliser.

Reece Pollard restored Littletown’s lead and Callum Wheatley bagged a third to secure the final spot.

Hartshead face Drighlington in the other semi-final at Ossett Albion tonight (Thursday) kick off 7.30pm.

Littletown followed up with a terrific 4-3 victory at West Riding County Amateur League Premier Division title rivals Golcar United last Saturday.

Adam Jordan, George Porter and Kieran Senior were on target for Littletown but the sides were locked at 3-3 until Jagger bagged a last minute winner.

Victory saw Littletown move above Golcar, while they are a point behind Newsome and two off leaders Lower Hopton with the top three sides having all played 17 matches.

Hopton remain a point clear at the top after Nathan James bagged a brace in a 2-1 win over Steeton last Saturday.

Hopton entertain Lepton Highlanders on Saturday, while Littletown face a tricky trip to Campion before the two title challengers clash in a cracking match at Woodend End next Wednesday (April 19), kick off 6.30pm.

Jack Allerton and Elliot Brooke netted for Overthorpe Sports but they lost 5-2 at home to DRAM Community in their final game of the season and look set to finish bottom of the Premier Division.

Littletown Reserves signed off their Division Two season in style with an 8-1 win over Tyersal Reserves.

Andy Brewitt, Admilo De Castro and Brodhi Wilkinson hit a brace apiece, while Claude Dawkins and Jack Wilkinson were also on target as Litletown finished the season in fifth place.