Littletown triumph to book place in County Amateur League Cup semi-finals

Littletown booked their place in the West Riding County Amateur League Premier Division Cup semi-finals with a 3-2 win over Campion at Beck Lane last Saturday.

Littletown could face local rivals Lower Hopton in the semis after the Mirfield side’s quarter-final against Newsome was postponed.

Kieron Batley and Christopher Helliwell struck for Campion but Littletown secured their place in the last four thanks to goals from Adam Jordan, Samuel Lawrence and Joe Jagger.

Premier Division leaders Golcar United defeated DRAM Community to reach the semi-finals and they will meet either Honley or Steeton, whose quarter-final was postponed.

Littletown and Lower Hopton are both in Heavy Woollen District FA Wheatley Cup action this Saturday.

Littletown welcome Woodkirk Valley to Beck Lane, Hopton host Wyke Wanderers, while there is an all West Yorkshire League clash as Howden Clough host Hartshead for the right to join Drighlington in the semi-finals.

Hartshead are flying high at the top of West Yorkshire League Division One and picked up an 11th win of the season last Saturday, defeating Old Centralians 4-0.

Hartshead are four points clear of second placed Hall Green United, who have five games in hand.

Howden Clough are fifth following an impressive 3-2 win away to Boroughbridge.

Andrew Griffiths hit a brace and Nathan Hallas also struck for Clough, with Boroughbridge replying through Joel Fireman and Russel Robson.

Sibusiso Moyo struck a first half goal as Wyke Wanderers went into the break level at 1-1 away to Huddersfield Amateurs only for the home side to seal all three points as they scored the only goal of the second half.

Hartshead Reserves booked their place in the League Trophy quarter-finals thanks to a fine 3-1 win over Altofts Reserves.

James Keen bagged a brace but it wasn’t enough to prevent Howden Clough Reserves slipping to a 4-2 defeat at Centralians Reserves in Alliance Division Two.

Wheelwright produced a brave effort against higher ranked opponents but bowed out of the Yorkshire Amateur League Hancock Cup, losing 5-2 to Leeds City Old Boys.

Daz Fothergill and Jordan Smith scored Wheelwright’s goals but their efforts proved in vain.

Dewsbury Rangers slipped to a 3-2 defeat at home to Leeds Medics and Dentists in Division One.

Craig Gomersall converted a penalty and Tom Swailes also struck but it was Medics who left with all three points.

Batelians lost 4-3 at home to bottom side Rothwell, who picked up their first win of the season.

Ashley Peel (two) and Jermaine Moyce were the Batelians scorers but they slip to ninth place.

Norristhorpe moved up to fourth place in Division Three and are now just three points off leaders Fairbank United following a 3-2 win away to Leeds Modernians.

Danny Mountain (two) and Jak Oldroyd scored as Norristhorpe secured a seventh win of the season.

Dewsbury Rangers Reserves missed the chance to close on Division Five leaders Garforth Crusaders when they slipped to a 3-2 defeat away to Shire Academics Thirds.

West End Park’s Division Six promotion hopes suffered a set back when they lost 3-2 at home to Batelians Reserves.

Milo Hooley and Liam Roadnight struck for West End, who are 16 points behind leaders Morley United.

Crackendge booked their place in the Wakefield League Premier Division Cup semi-finals thanks to a 4-2 win away to Crofton Sports last Saturday.

They could meet neighbours and title rivals Crown Gawthorpe in the semis as they face Eastmoor in a delayed quarter-final tie.

Crown bowed out of the Jim Callaghan Cup, losing 4-3 away to unbeaten Division One leaders Rock Inn.

Fox and Hounds beat Crofton Sports Reserves 8-1 to move second in Division Two.