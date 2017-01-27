Littletown, Wyke and Hartshead secure passage to Wheatley Cup semi-finals

Littletown, Wyke Wanderers and Hartshead progressed to the Heavy Woollen District FA Wheatley Cup semi-finals last Saturday.

Littletown can now look forward to two semi-finals after they overcame Woodkirk Valley 6-2.

Littletown are also through to the West Riding County Amateur League Premier Division Cup semi-final and remain on course for a treble as they are fourth in the table with games in hand on all the sides above them.

Littletown led 3-0 at half-time and eased into the Wheatley Cup semis thanks to a Joe Jagger double and further goals from Callum Wheatley, George White, Andy Brewitt and Admilo De Gastro.

They will meet Wyke Wanderers in the semi-final at Liversedge FC on April 6.

Wyke booked their place in the semi-finals thanks to a 2-0 win away to Lower Hopton with Karl Fawcett’s first half brace enough to see them progress.

Howden Clough played their Reserve side in their quarter-final against West Yorkshire League Division One leaders Hartshead, who secured a 5-2 win.

Stuart Kiltik, Stuart McCallum, Liam Roche, Andrew Wood and Dale Wright were the Hartshead scorers, with Sam Gogan replying with one of Clough’s goals.

Hartshead meet Drighlington in the semis, with their opponents having previously beaten Gildersome 5-1 in November.

Kyle Laycock was on target for Howden Clough’s first team but they suffered a 2-1 defeat away to East End Park and remain fifth in West Yorkshire League Division One.

Wyke Wanderers Reserves lost 6-0 at Huddersfield Amateur Reserves and stay second-bottom in Alliance Division One.

Hartshead Reserves moved up to second place in Alliance Division Two after Hayden Fox, Liam Gowan, Christopher Jackson and Jordan Tailford all scored in a 4-1 win at Kippax.

Hunsworth stay bottom of West Riding County Amateur League Division One following a 7-0 defeat to Britannia Sports.

Kieran Senior (two) and George Porter scored in Littletown Reserves’ 9-3 defeat at Thornton United Reserves.