Liversedge aiming to extend run

Liversedge will be aiming to extend their unbeaten start to 2017 when they entertain Staveley Miners Welfare in their only home game of January on Saturday (kick off 3pm).

Sedge drew their opening game of the year away to Athersley but produced a terrific performance to defeat Armthorpe Welfare 5-2 last week.

Jonathan Rimmington’s men remain seventh in the Northern Counties East League table but are just four points behind Albion Sports, who were beaten 4-2 away to in-form Bridlington Town on Tuesday night.

Staveley were bidding to close the gap on Liversedge to just two points when they met Worksop Town last night (Wednesday).

Joe Walton bagged a brace in the impressive win at Armthorpe and he has now netted 22 times this season, 20 of which have come in the league.

Vaughan Redford was also on the scoresheet, with his 18th goal of the campaign, and Rhys Davies took his tally to 14 as Sedge hit five goals for the sixth time this season.