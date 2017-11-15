Liversedge bounce back to seal fine victory at Hall Road Rangers

Liversedge bounced back from a 3-1 defeat away to Maltby Main last Saturday as they recorded a 2-1 victory at Hall Road Rangers in Tuesday’s Northern Counties East League Premier Division clash.

In a pulsating start, Josh Batty gave Hall Road a second minute lead only for Sedge to almost reply immediately when they hit the crossbar straight from the kick off.

Joe Walton equalised with a 36th minute goal and although Hall Road then struck a post, it remained 1-1 at half-time.

Hall Road almost regained the lead two minutes after the re-start when Batty hit the crossbar from Tom Bennett’s beautifully flighted cross.

Liversedge goalkeeper Harry Stead brilliantly denied Chris Hanen to keep it level, while Chris Spinks and Batty were then denied from close range by excellent Sedge defending before the visitors had a spell of pressure.

Walton was fouled in the area by Louis Bruce but Brad Riley’s penalty was brilliantly saved by James Hitchcock.

Riley almost made amends moments later when a fierce shot rattled the underside of the crossbar but stayed out.

Liversedge took a 76th minute lead when Regan Fish latched onto a cross from the left and although his initial shot was saved, he reacted to fire home the rebound for a crucial goal.

Despite late Hall Road pressure, Liversedge held on for a fine win, with the home side’s misery completed when Batty was sent off for a rash challenge in the final minute.

Sedge slipped to defeat at Maltby Main last Saturday on a day which saw them have striker Curtis Noble sent off in the first half and manager Jonathan Rimmington also ordered to leave the dug out.

Winger Brad Riley had a lively game for Sedge and both sides had early chances before the visitors were reduced to 10 men when Noble was sent off for a challenge on Reece Wesley.

Ross Duggan had the best of Maltby’s early chances but was denied by Stead.

Maltby broke the deadlock with a well worked 29th minute goal as Dean Smith fed Jed McGowan and he sent over a dangerous cross which Ryan Carroll converted.

Just before half-time a second controversial decision saw Wesley booked for a challenge, which left Sedge managed Rimmington incensed and he was asked to leave the field.

A last-ditch tackle denied Ross Duggan in the act of shooting, while a brilliant Stead save prevented Rigby from adding a second goal and the Liversedge goalkeeper was again on hand to tip an effort round the post.

Liversedge were still very much in the game but Maltby were given breathing space when they added a second goal after 78 minutes.

The home side were awarded a free-kick of the edge of the area and Duggan’s shot bounced awkwardly in front of Stead on its way into the net.

Liversedge finished strongly and home goalkeeper Jordan Lill, celebrating his 21st birthday, had to be alert to save a long range shot.

Sedge pulled a goal back three minutes from full-time when a striker was fouled inside the area and Riley stepped up to slot home the resulting penalty.

However, any hopes of rescuing a point were ended in injury time when Dean Conway ran at the defence from inside his own half and curled the ball home from just outside the area.

Tuesday’s win at Hall Road leaves Liversedge 13th in the Premier Division table as they prepare to welcome second placed Pontefract Collieries to Clayborn on Saturday.