Liversedge denied victory as Athersley strike late on

LIVERSEDGE conceded an injury time goal as they were denied victory against Athersley Recreation in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division on Tuesday night.

Joe Walton netted his third goal in two games when he turned in the area to slot home on the stroke of half-time.

Liversedge felt aggrieved when Walton was sent through on goal in the 90th minute and was pulled down by the goalkeeper 30 yards out but he was not shown a red card.

Athersley capitalised and McCauley Shillito converted after an initial shot rebounded off a post to rescue a point in injury time as the game ended 1-1.

Liversedge edged out Bottesford Town 5-4 in a cracking Premier Division contest last Saturday.

Sedge appeared in control leading 5-2 going into the last 10 minutes but Bottesford hit back with two late goals.

Sedge goalkeeper James Waggett also made a number of good saves, the first from a close range effort by the visitors after just three minutes.

Walton had appeals for a penalty turned down before the big striker brushed off a defender on his way into the area but Bottesford managed to clear.

Waggett was alert to gather a tame Town header from a free-kick before Sedge broke the deadlock the 26th minute.

Right back Aaron Fell sent over a brilliant cross from the touchline and Walton was at the far post to head home.

Walton latched onto a neat pass by Regan Fish to slot home and double the advantage six minutes later.

Bottesford were denied by a terrific Waggett save low down before Declan Bacon shot wide for the visitors as it remained 2-0 at half-time.

Seven minutes into the second half, Bottesford pulled a goal back when Bacon curled a superb free-kick into the top right corner and just three minutes later Craig Bridge sent a dipping free-kick out of Waggett’s reach and under the crossbar to equalise.

Bottesford goalkeeper Jordan Douglas produced a superb point blank save to deny Tom White but the striker was not to be thwarted soon after when he slotted home from six yards.

Walton almost completed his hat-trick a minute later when he created an opening but Douglas saved at his near post.

Liversedge had breathing space when Jack Waters slotted home from the left of the area to restore the two goal lead.

Roy Fogarty was introduced to replace White and he was immediately in the action when he linked well with Walton to create an opening from which the substitute scored.

Sedge suffered a late scare as Bridge headed home his second goal from close range two minutes from full-time before Ben Johnson scored from an injury time free-kick but the Clayborners held on for victory.