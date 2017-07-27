Liversedge FC set ambitious goal of breaking Clayborn’s attendance record

LIVERSEDGE FC have set an ambitious goal of attracting a record crowd to Clayborn when they face Garforth Town in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division on Tuesday August 22 (kick off 7.45pm).

Liversedge ran a campaign for last season’s visit of Bridlington Town, which attracted a crowd of 605, but they are hoping for an even bigger attendance for the visit of Garforth next month and have set the ambitious target of topping the 1,000 mark.

The current record crowd at Clayborn is 986, which they hope will be broken for the midweek August clash.

A statement from the club read: “This is a record breaking attendance attempt so please come along and support our local club.

“It’s a great standard of football at a great little stadium if you haven’t been before.

“The club is run by volunteers, many of whom have dedicated years and years of their time to keep this club going.

“A good turn out will help provide crucial funds needed to get us through the season and give the players a fantastic opportunity to play in front of a decent crowd.”

Admission is £5 adults, £2.50 concessions, with under-12s getting in for free with a paying adult, with hot and cold refreshments available on the night.

Liversedge suffered a 3-1 defeat at home to Newton Aycliffe in a pre-season friendly last Saturday.

The visitors led 2-1 at half-time after defensive errors led to goals from Aaron Brown and Jack Oliver scoring goals inside the opening 15 minutes.

Sedge pulled one back before half-time but Newton Aycliffe sealed victory with a third goal two minutes from full-time through Stuart Banks.

Sedge arranged a friendly against Bradford side Thornton for last night (Wednesday) and are back in action twice in the coming days as preparations for the new NCE League Premier season gather pace.

Jonathan Rimmington’s men travel to Northallerton Town on Saturday and then face a trip to Huddersfield Amateurs next Tuesday (kick-off 7.45pm) before the FA Cup extra preliminary round trip to Armthorpe on August 5.