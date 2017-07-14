Liversedge hit ground running

LIVERSEDGE FC hit the ground running in their opening pre-season friendly on Tuesday with a convincing 10-0 win over local outfit Oakenshaw.

Sedge had a number of new faces in their ranks and included trialists but they had too much for a determined Oakenshaw side.

Roy Gogerty, Shane Sowden and Tom White bagged a brace apiece, with Andy Kenyon, Adam Jordan, Jake Thompson and Sully Raffique their other goal scorers.

Sedge are back in action on Saturday when they welcome Immingham Town to Clayborn (3pm) and Jonathan Rimmington’s men have a further five warm-up fixtures scheduled.

They make the short trip to NCE League Division One side Campion next Tuesday (7.45pm) and then host Newton Aycliffe (July 22) and CGB Humbertherm (July 26).

Sedge travel to Northallerton Town on July 29 and Huddersfield Amateurs on August 1.

Sedge have been drawn away to Armthorpe Welfare in the FA Cup extra preliminary round on Saturday August 5.