Liversedge pledge to Zack’s fund

Liversedge and Athersley Recreation will meet for a second time over the festive period when they clash on Monday in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division.

The sides fought out a goalless draw on Boxing Day, when blustery conditions meant it was hard for either side to produce free-flowing football.

Liversedge donated half the profits from the 162-strong gate to a fund set up to help terminally ill five-year-old identical twin Zack Barrett.

Zack and twin Leo were mascots at Monday’s game and Liversedge captain Tom Jackson made a personal donation to the fund, which had already reached its original target of £15,000 within a month of being set up and was further boosted by a £50 donation from opponents Athersley.

Sedge now travel for the return at Athersley on Monday (January 2) looking to consolidate seventh place in the Premier Division table.

Athersley are two places and three points behind the Clayborners, who have won half of their 26 games this season and enter 2017 with 16 league games remaining.

Rhys Davies had scored three goals in Liversedge’s previous two games prior to the Boxing Day stalemate and has netted 13 times this season.