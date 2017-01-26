Liversedge storm back to earn draw against Staveley

Liversedge produced a thrilling fight back to earn a 3-3 draw against Staveley Miners Welfare last Saturday.

Sedge looked to be heading for defeat as they trailed 3-0 after an hour before battling back to rescue a point and stretch their unbeaten run to four matches in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division.

Steveley took a 37th minute lead when excellent work by Callum Mawbey saw him cross and Adam Lee produced a brilliant header which looped over the Liversedge goalkeeper.

Visiting goalkeeper Lewis Naylor produced an excellent save to deny Liversedge an equalising goal, with the rebound put wide with the goal gaping and it remained 1-0 at half-time.

Craig Gatliff went close to doubling Staveley’s lead before Lee prodded home following a goalmouth scramble in the 52nd minute.

Staveley added a third goal when Tyla Ball latched onto a pass over the top of the defence, knocked it past the Sedge goalkeeper and tapped it into an empty net.

Sedge mounted a dramatic comeback in an incident packed final half hour.

They first had a goal disallowed from a corner before Steven Wales produced a sublime chip from 25 yards out which looped over Naylor to give his side hope.

Liversedge piled on the pressure and Naylor was on hand to deny them a second goal.

Sedge were given hope in the 77th minute when Wales fired a free-kick under the Staveley wall and the ball nestled in the bottom corner to take his tally into double figures for the season.

Sedge completed a terrific comeback in the 82nd minute when Joe Walton netted his 23rd goal of the season to rescue a point.

Staveley were reduced to 10 man late in the game when a player received a second yellow card but the visitors held out as the spoils were shared.

The draw leaves Liversedge seventh in the table ahead of Saturday’s trip to Rainworth Miners Welfare, who are hovering just above the drop zone.