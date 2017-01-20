Newsome bags four as George Healey extend lead at top of Spen Valley table

George Healey moved eight points clear at the top of Spen Valley League Division One thanks to a resounding 10-0 victory over third placed Norfolk last Saturday.

Inter Batley are second after a 7-1 win over Marsh saw them move four points clear of Norfolk, who had no answer to George’s strike power.

Luke Newsome led the way with four goals, while Matty Parkinson capped a fine display with a hat-trick.

Olly Mitchell bagged a brace and Reece Scholes also netted to complete the rout,

Inter kept in touch with the leaders and the top two clash this Saturday.

Awaab Ahmed and Abdus Samad Patel bagged a brace apiece, while Osama Ahmed, Gulam Makda and an own goal completed Inter’s tally, with James Parkin replying to Marsh.

Dewsbury West Side Reserves claimed their first win of the season as they defeated bottom side Howden Clough 5-3.

The sides went into the game level on one point apiece but it was West Side who secured a first win thanks to Arbaaz Khan’s hat-trick plus further goals from Hajeeb Shahid and Cory Joseph.

Shane Thornton, Phil Crossland and Joe Hampshaw replied for Clough.

Palestino picked up a fourth straight win in the Spen Valley Memorial Trophy and are top of Group B after beating Savile Town 6-0 as Abdul Qayum hit four goals.

Zain Mushtaq bagged his 22nd goal of the season, while Theo Bujra also netted.

Muhammed Qasim was in terrific form as he hit four goals as Girlington defeated winless Savile Town 10-0 as they finish eight points clear at the top of Group A.

Monem Fizal and Umar Zahoor bagged a brace apiece, while Saad Abbas and Kamran Khan also struck as Girlington hit double figures.

Dewsbury West Side and Athletico will meet to decide who finish top of Group C.

West Side are a point clear at the top, with Athletico and George Healey locked on 10 points.

Victory for Athletico will see them finish top but defeat by more than two goals will allow George to finish second.