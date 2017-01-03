Nine-man Liversedge rescue a dramatic point on Athersley trip

Liversedge rescued a dramatic 2-2 draw on an eventful trip to Athersley Recreation in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division on Monday.

The sides fought out a goalalless draw at Clayborn on Boxing Day and it appeared a similar score was on the cards until the game erupted into life after the break.

Steve Wales had Liversedge’s best chance of an uneventful first half when he hit a post as the side’s went into half-time again locked at 0-0.

Joe Walton put his side ahead on the hour with his 20th goal of the season for Liversedge before things began to go wrong.

The visitors lead lasted barely a minute as Athersley broke from the kick off and Jack Briscoe levelled.

Soon after Brandon Kane was shown a red card and Athersley tok advantage of the extra man as Kieran Scargill struck a 67th minute goal, only his second of the season, to put Recreation ahead.

Things got worse for Sedge as captain Tom Jackson became a second player to see red as the visitors were reduced to nine-men.

Rhys Davies came off the bench to replace Simon Wood and he bagged an 84th minute equaliser with his 13th goal of the campaign.

Liversedge battled out the remaining six minutes to keep Athersley at bay and ensure they left Barnsley with a share of the spoils.

The point leaves Liversedge seventh in the Premier Division table, with 43 points from 27 games.

Sedge have three winnable games remaining in January as they look to put pressure on the sides above them.

Liversedge have no fixture this Saturday but travel to fourth-bottom Armthorpe Welfare on January 14, then host Staveley on January 21 in their only home fixture this month before travelling to another struggling side, Rainworth Miners, on January 28.

Lamin Janneh has switched from Liversedge to join neighbours Thackley, who have not played since a 2-1 defeat at Hemsworth Miners Welfare on December 20.

Thackley’s return clash against Hemsworth was postponed on Monday.

Thackley — who are due to entertain Liversedge on February 25 — lie third in the table but have slipped 13 points behind leaders Cleethorpes Town.

Cleethorpes are 12 clear of second placed Pickering Town, although the Pikes have three games in hand, while Curtis Woodhouse’s Bridlington Town could still mount a sustained promotion push.

Bridlington are fourth in the table but had to settle for a point from their double header with Pickering over the festive period.

Brid lost 3-2 at home to Pickering on Boxing Day before an 89th minute goal rescued a point with a 1-1 draw on Monday.

Liversedge travel to Bridlington on February 4 and are away to Pickering on April 8 for what could be a crunch clash.