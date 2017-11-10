Overthorpe, Crackendge and Wyke progress in County Trophy

OVerthorpe Sports, Crackenedge and Wyke Wanderers progressed to the West Riding County FA Challenge Trophy third round with victories last Saturday.

Saturday.

There were contrasting fortunes for Overthorpe’s two representatives.

The club’s West Riding County Amateur side progressed to the third round with a 3-0 win over Cowling thanks to goals from Tim Clarke, Jack Angus and Kristian Angus.

Victory sets up a third round tie at home to Unita on December 2.

However, Overthorpe’s Wakefield League side bowed out after losing on penalties to Horbury Athletic.

The sides were locked 1-1 after normal time, with Jack Longley on target for Horbury, who then held their nerve to win 4-2 on penalties.

Wakefield League Premier Division side Crackenedge eased into the third round, where they face Mount St Mary’s, after a 7-2 win over Marsden.

Wyke Wanderers Reserves fought out an entertaining 3-3 draw away to Rothwell Reserves before progressing having won 4-2 on penalties.

Wyke entertain AFC Illingworth St Margaret’s Reserves in the third round next month.

Hunsworth led 3-2 against Shire Academics at half-time after a Charlie Taylor brace and one from Ryan Templeton.

Shire fought back to equalise at half-time and the tie ended 3-3 before the visitors won the shoot out 5-4.

Dewsbury Rangers bowed out of the competition after losing 5-0 away to Huddesrfield Amateur Seconds.

Dewsbury Town’s involvement also ended as they lost 8-2 away to Robin Hood Athletic.

Liam Connolly and Stephen Hancock bagged a hat-trick apiece for the home side, who also had David Hauron and Jack Duncan on target.

Howden Clough came close to pulling off a shock in the West Riding County FA Challenge Cup second round against Drighlington.

Sam Thorpe put fancied Drighlington ahead but they were unable to kill off the tie and West Yorkshire League Division One strugglers Clough bagged a 75th minute equaliser to take it to penalties.

Drighlington held their nerve to edge through 4-3 on spot kicks and end a brave Howden Clough effort.

Lower Hopton’s cup run was also ended on penalties away to Ilkley Town.

Adam Stephenson struck as Hopton led 1-0 at half-time but although Liam Royal also scored, the visitors had Stefan John sent off and Ilkley replied through Matthew Whitehead and Lee Spiers as the tie ended 2-2.

Ilkley then edged a dramatic shoot out 6-5 to reach the third round.

West Yorkshire League Premier Division side Hartshead bowed out after losing 2-0 at home to Huddersfield Amateuers, who scored a goal in each half through Jacob Driver and James Greenwood.

n Littletown moved up to seventh place in the West Riding County Amateur League Premier Division after they defeated DRAM Community 4-3 to pick up their fourth win of the season.

Littletown led 2-1 at half-time and had enough to seal victory thanks to a brace from Joe Jagger plus goals by Patrick Sykes and Aidan Schofield.

DRAM replied through Leigh Miller, Teboho Mpala and Brandon Smith.

n Wyke Wanderers lost 1-0 to Horsforth St Margaret’s to lose their grip on second place in West Yorkshire Leaggue Division One.