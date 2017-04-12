St John Fisher closing in on Premier crown as treble hopes remain on course

St John Fisher are on the brink of clinching the Heavy Woollen Sunday League Premier Division title following a 9-0 win over Heckmonwike Town on Tuesday.

Fisher are 10 points clear of second placed of second placed Woodkirk Valley and will be confirmed champions if their rivals lose to Mirfield Town next Tuesday.

Woodkirk have two games in hand on Fisher and they also play Birstall CC and AFC Chickenley before the top two meet on April 30.

Fisher previously beat Mount Pleasant 5-1 last Sunday as Rob Bordman and Matthew Bugg hit two goals apiece.

Dominic Riordan scored the other goal, with Abdullah Mayet netting for Mount, who stay second bottom.

Woodkirk Valley kept their title hopes alive with a 5-1 win at Mirfield Town last Sunday but must win their remaining four games to have any realistic hope of catching Fisher.

Town had Gibril Bojang on target but defeat means they are likely to finish fourth.

Heckmondwike Sports Club enjoyed only their second league win of the season last Sunday, thrashing AFC Chickenley 7-2 last Sunday.

Kieran Senior led the way with a hat-trick, Craig Bentley bagged a brace with Jack Hinchliffe and James Yazarlou completing the tally but Tuesday’s defeat to Fisher means they will finish bottom.

Fisher are still in the hunt for a Sunday football treble and they face Mirfield Town in the Heavy Woollen District FA Brook Butler Cup semi-final at Beck Lane on April 23 (11am).

They then face Linthwaite in the Heavy Woollen Challenge Cup final on Wednesday April 26 (7.30pm).

Linthwaite were crowned Championship winners on Tuesday night after receiving a walkover win against St John Fisher Reserves.

Linthwaite have now won all 13 matches this season and can look forward to top flight football next term.

Saville Arms clinched second place in Division One, behind champions Roberttown Rovers, after winning 5-0 at bottom side St Ignatius last Sunday.

Saul Lee hit a brace for Saville, who also had Danny Damen, Adam Nicholls and James Damen on target.

Scholes Athletic finish third after they could only draw 3-3 at Clifton Rangers Reserves.

Roberttown can clinch the double next Wednesday (April 19) when they meet Scholes in the Heavy Woollen Trophy final at Ossett Albion’s Dimple Wells, kick off 7.30m.

Dewsbury United have folded in Division Two, bringing an end what was turning into a tense fight in the battle for a top two finish.

United were still harbouring hopes of finishing second when they withdrew from the league last week and victories were handed to their remaining opponents.

It means Wire Works finish third in Division Two after a 4-1 win at Clifton Rangers A last Sunday.

Liam McManus hit a brace, with Nolan St Hillaire and Dan Waddington completing the scoring.

Westgate 23’s walkover against United sees them finish runners-up to Overthorpe Sports Club Reserves and they drew 2-2 with Snowdon in their final match on Tuesday.