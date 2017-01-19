Title-chasing Fisher book place in WR County Cup quarter-finals

ST John Fisher progressed to the West Riding County FA Sunday Cup quarter-finals thanks to a 4-2 victory over Lyceum.

Rob Bordman and Rikki Paylor bagged a brace apiece to see Fisher into the last eight, where they will travel to Carrington on Sunday February 5.

The Heavy Woollen Sunday League’s other representatives, Woodkirk Valley, have also been paired away and travel to the winners of AFC Cutsyke and Hope Inn Whites.

Navigation are through to the Heavy Woollen District FA Brook Butler Cup semi-finals following a 5-1 win over Heckmondwike Sports last Sunday.

Navigation can now look forward to a semi-final clash with Division One high fliers Old Bank WMC, which is scheduled to take place at Littletown’s Beck Lane on Sunday May 7.

Mirfield Town are also through to the last four after they overcame Division Two leaders Wire Works 6-2.

Old Bank were involved in a cracking clash against Championship side Wellington Westgate last Sunday, with the sides locked 5-5 after normal time before the Mirfield outfit progressed 4-1 on penalties.

The remaining quarter-final is between County Cup representatives St John Fisher and Woodkirk Valley, which will take place at Spinkwell Lane, Tingley, on Sunday February 19.

With Fisher on cup duty, Birstall Cricket Club took full advantage as they returned to the top of he Heavy Woollen Sunday League Premier Division with a 7-3 win at AFC Chickenley.

Reece Scholes led the way with a hat-trick for Birstall with Elliott Williams (brace), Ash Peel and Ryan Kerragher completing the tally, while Ryan Simmonds was among the scorers for Chickenley, who remain second bottom.

Birstall are two points clear of Fisher but have played three games more.

Fisher are chasing four trophies as they are also through to the Heavy Woollen Challenge Cup semi-finals and they play their first league game in over two months this Sunday when the reigning champions travel to third placed Mirfield Town.

Slip Inn Hounds maintained their third place in the Championship with a convincing 11-3 win over fellow Huddersfield side The Yorkshireman.

Elliot Brooke, Danny Marshall and Lee Brook all found the net as fifth placed Overthorpe Sports Club maintained their recent good run with a 3-1 win at Battyeford.