Walton sets sights on 30 goal target

Liversedge striker Joe Walton is setting his sights on reaching the terrific milestone of 30 goals for the season.

Walton bagged a double in his side’s impressive 3-1 win away to Rainworth Miners Welfare last Saturday, taking his tally for the campaign to 25.

Walton has scored 23 goals in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division and a further two have come in cup competitions and with 12 matches still remaining, the 30 goal landmark is firmly in his sights.

The striker is in a rich vein of form and has scored six goals in Sedge’s last four games as Jonathan Rimmington’s men were unbeaten in January.

Liversedge have regained sixth spot in the Premier Division and are on course for their highest league finish for several seasons.

A test of their form comes this Saturday when Sedge travel to high flying Bridlington Town looking to extend their unbeaten run to six matches, dating back to a 3-2 reversal at Harrogate Railway on December 17.

Liversedge then return to Clayborn next Tuesday (February 7) when AFC Mansfield are the visitors.

The visit of Bridlington earlier in the season attracted a bumper crowd of 605 to see Curtis Woodhouse’s side inflict a 2-1 defeat on the then league leaders.

Bridlington lie third in the table, two points behind Pickering Town, but they saw their own five-match unbeaten run come to an end when they lost 3-1 at Athersley Recreation last Saturday.

Brid still have an outside chance of winning the title but are now 10 points behind leaders Cleethorpes Town.

Town’s own strike force of Brett Agnew and Joel Sutton have scored 59 goals between them this season, suggesting there could be plenty of action on the east coast.

Liversedge also swooped to sign Nathan Keightley from Glasshoughton Welfare last Saturday as he joins their young, talented squad.

Rimmington said: “Nathan has expressed his desire to move up the leagues and hopefully the club can help him achieve his ambitions.

“He is a very good young prospect with lots of movement and will cause teams a problem.

“Sedge, at the minute, have a lot of young talented players that hopefully will progress the team and themselves especially with the few experienced quality player’s they are working with at the club.

“The management will always look to invest in youth and Nathan will be a great addition to the existing group.”