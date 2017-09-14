White at double in Liversedge’s FA Vase success

LIVERSEDGE progressed to the FA Vase second qualifying round on Tuesday when they produced an impressive away performance to overcame Prestwich Heys 2-1.

Sedge now face a sixth successive away cup tie and they will travel to Hemsworth Miners Welfare on Saturday, September 23.

The Prestwich tie was hastily arranged for Tuesday after a waterlogged pitch saw last Saturday’s scheduled game postponed.

Sedge did not let the midweek trip to Sandgate Road affect them and they raced into a 2-0 lead inside the first 11 minutes, Thomas White scoring twice.

Alfie Belcher pulled a goal back for Prestwich eight minutes from full-time but Jonathan Rimmington’s men held on to progress and maintain their excellent start to the season.

Liversedge do not have a game this Saturday but return to Northern Counties East League Premier Division action next Tuesday when they welcome Worksop Town to Clayborn before the Vase trip to Hemsworth on Saturday week.

Liversedge’s progress in both the FA Cup and FA Vase is already causing fixture congestion and the Clayborners face the prospect of playing nine NCE League games during October.

Sedge currently lie 12th with nine points from five league games.