French and Sykes shine as Moorlands climb to second

Moorlands moved up to second place in the Drakes Huddersfield League Premiership last saturday following a 39-run win away to Armitage Bridge.

It was Moorlands 10th league win from 13 fixtures as the season reached the halfway point and represents the Mirfield side’s highest league placing since they switched from the Central Yorkshire League.

Cameron French was run out for a top score of 62 as Moorlands were bowled out for 190 with two balls of their 50 overs remaining.

Jaycob Curting claimed 3-68, while Matthew Wallbank, Jack Hinchliffe and Daniel Moorhouse picked up two wickets apiece.

Openers Matthew West (32) and Saqib Matlub (23) made a solid start to the Armitage reply before the introduction of Andrew Walker and Darrell Sykes swung the game in Moorlands favour.

Sykes picked up 5-31 from 11 overs, while Walker claimed 4-31 from 10 as Armitage Bridge were dismissed for 151.

Moorlands lie 12 points behind leaders Hoylandswaine as the season enters the second half and the top two clash this Saturday.

Hoylandswaine recorded a nine-wicket win over Kirkburton last week as they chased down 232 with 17.1 overs to spare.

Former Cleckheaton man Chris Holliday continued his excellent form by making 121 not out and has now scored over 900 runs in the Huddersfield League and Sykes Cup.

Moorlands jumped above Delph and Dobross after they were bowled out for 80 and slipped to a six-wicket defeat.

Mirfield Parish Cavaliers saw their lead at the top of the Championship cut to eight points after they suffered a second defeat of the season going down by 47 runs at the hands of Lascelles Hall.

The visitors racked up 281-9 as Zaheed Ahmed (63), John Booth (36) and Seheryar Hassan (25) all made useful clontributions, while the final score was boosted by 21 not out from number 10 batsman Ben Ellam.

Tom Fretwell (4-73) and Nazar Hussain (3-66) were pick of the bowlers.

Tim Orrell struck 93 at the top of the Parish reply, while David Bolt chipped in with a 38 in a useful first wicket stand but although Rashid Yousa (26) supported, the Championship leaders were bowled out for 234 as Tom Wightman (3-49), Liam Pinfold (3-51) and Hassan (3-42) did the damage.

Mirfield slipped to an eight-wicket defeat away to Conference high fliers Cumberworth United.

Philip Scouller (37) top scored for Mirfield but lacked support they were bowled out for 124 in 33.5 overs.

Reid Somani led the Cumberworth bowling with 4-37, while George Parkes claimed 3-9 from his six overs.

Cumberworth eased to 127-2 in just 22.3 overs as Parkes struck 58 not out and Somani 47 in an excellent second-wicket stand.

Mirfield remain fourth-bottom in the table on 25 points from 11 matches, while Cumberworth are third just three points behind leaders Lepton Highlanders.