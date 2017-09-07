Gatenby hits maiden ton as Scholes close on promotion

SCHOLES moved seven points clear at the top of the All Rounder Bradford League Championship One following an emphatic 246-run victory over Ossett last Saturday.

Scholes lead the way from Methley and are 17 points clear of Wrenthorpe but face trips to their two promotion rivals in their final two weeks of the season as they bid for a quick return to the top flight.

Opener Sam Gatenby hit a maiden Bradford League century to help Scholes on their way to an impressive total of 319-3 against Ossett.

Gatenby struck 16 fours on his way to 111 from 159 balls and he shared two large partnerships.

He put on an opening stand of 96 with Shoukat Ali (58), before adding 154 runs for the second-wicket with overseas player Akbar Badshah (75).

Left arm bowler Christian Jackson produced a superb spell of 6-21 as Ossett were reduced to 27-8 before finally being bowled out for 73.

The promotion race took a twist when Methley suffered defeat to Undercliffe, while Wrenthorpe re-ignited their hopes with victory over Gomersal by 220 runs.

Luke Patel was dismissed on 99 after he had been joined in a second-wicket stand of 163 by Andrew Bourke (81).

Matthew Race (42) and Matt Holstein (38no) added useful runs as Wrenthorpe posted an impressive 330-6.

Gomersal captain Graham Hilton carried his bat for 54, but he lacked support and his side were bowled out for 110 as Jonathan Rudge (3-42), Matt Holstein (3-27) and Matthew Race (3-7) impressed.

Methley returned to the venue of their Priestley Cup final defeat to New Farnley and were again beaten as their title hopes were dented.

Undercliffe made 236 as Gulsheraz Ahmed struck 14 fours on his way to 105.

Methley were restricted to 231-9 in reply, despite the efforts of Muhammad Akhlaq (45) and Sohail Raz (41).

Birstall saw relegation to Championship Two confirmed following a seven-wicket defeat by Baildon.

Spinners Mushtaq Ahmed (5-24) and Simon Bailey (3-39) helped dismiss Birstall for 127, with Rishy Limbechaya (39) and Ian Carradice (35) the top scorers.

Jonny Reynolds hit an unbeaten 53 as Baildon cruised to their target.

Bankfoot moved 16 points clear of the relegion zone after an 18-run win over Morley.

Bankfoot were dismissed for 160 as opener Micky Hitchins (63) led the way in the face of impressive bowling from paceman Matthew Dowse (5-43) spinner Dave Nebard(4-26).

Captain James Lee took 7-61 in reply to help dismiss Morley for 142, despite the efforts of Colin Nuthall (43) and Luke Heinemann (35).

Bowling Old Lane moved to within four points of third-bottom side Yeadon after recording a two-wicket win.

Khalid Bilal took 5-31 as Old Lane bowled out Yeadon for 144, opener Steve Simpson top scoring with 39.

Bilal followed up with a top score of 42 as Old Lane edged home for an important win.