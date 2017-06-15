Gill passes 13,000 run milestone but East Bierley suffer narrow DLS defeat

East Bierley suffered a 19-run defeat at the hands of Pudsey St Lawrence in a game decided by the Duckworth Lewis Stern system after rain interrupted last Saturday’s All Rounder Bradford Premier League clash.

Rain led to a delayed start, which saw the match reduced to 40 overs per side.

St Lawrence batted first and were given an excellent start by Adam Waite and Mark Roberttshaw (38) who produced an 86-run opening wicket stand.

Waite led the way with 111, his first century of the season, in an innings which included four sixes and nine fours.

He was joined in a second-wicket partnership of 118 with Charlie Best (52) as St Lawrence rattled up a challenging total of 236-3.

East Bierley weren’t daunted by the challenge facing them and openers Mark Gill and Adal Islam shared a partnership of 148. Gill struck 78 from 102 balls ,which included six fours and four sixes, as he passed 13,000 career Bradford League runs in the process.

Islam made 68 from 94 balls, including five fours but when rain returned, Bierley lost a further five overs from their innings.

DLS was implemented and the Bierley target was set at 190 and they finished on 171-4.

Batley were denied a first win of the season when they suffered an agonising five-run defeat to Lightcliffe in another game decided by DLS.

Lightcliffe batted first in a game reduced to 47 overs per side and managed to reach a useful total of 228-4.

Jonathan Wilson made an unbeaten 87, an innings containing four sixes and five fours, while captain Matt Baxter offered good support with 51.

Batley lost Sufyan Patel off the third ball of their innings but Muhammad Hafeez and Shabir Rashid (22) got them back on track with a 74-run stand for the second wicket.

Hafeez struck 61 from 78 balls including seven fours and two sixes and was offered good support by Abubaker Khan (40).

The game was heading for an exciting finish when rain brought a halt to play after 32.3 overs when Batley had reached 147-4, five runs behind the par score of 152.