Hanging Heaton hold their nerve to book place in national stages of ECB Cup

Hanging Heaton booked their place in the Royal London ECB National Club Championship last 16 with a thrilling two-run win over Elsecar last Sunday.

It was a terrific group final, which saw almost 550 runs scored in 90 pulsating overs at Bennett Lane.

Gary Fellows led the Hanging Heaton innings as he carried his bat for a magnificent 152 not out from 128 balls.

Captain Fellows struck 17 fours and four sixes and shared in two significent partnerships.

Richard Foster, promoted to open the batting in the absence of the Bradford Premier League’s leading run scorer Nick Connolly, produced a 94-run stand with Fellows before falling for 36.

Fellows also shared a 77-run fourth-wicket stand with Joe Fraser (39) as Hanging Heaton closed on 275-4 from their allotted 45 overs.

Peter Hadfield and Paul Cummins (40) got the Elsecar reply off to a solid start with a 94-run stand for the first wicket which set the platform for a thrilling chase.

Hadfield struck 10 fours in his 63 before the mantle was taken up by Elsecar captain Jason Meadows, as he struck 86 from 77 balls.

He shared a 110-run stand with Ashley Swallow to put Elsecar on the brink of victory.

In a dramatic finale, Elsecar required 17 runs to win off the final two overs.

Dan Busfield sent the first delivery down the leg side for four wides but made amends with a superb caught and bowled to dismiss Swallow for 44.

Ian Swallow was then brialliantly caught in the covers by Fellows, leaving Elsecar requiring nine off the final over — bowled by veteran pace man and current Hanging Heaton chairman John Carruthers.

Andrew Joburns smashed Carruthers to long on and was caught by Busfield and six runs were scored off the first five balls, leaving three to win off the final ball.

Meadows was unable to score off the final Carruthers delivery as Heaton celebrated reaching the national stages for the first time.

They face a trip to Cheshire Premier League side Hyde in the last 16.