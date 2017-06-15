Hanging Heaton make light work of Cleckheaton and extend lead

Hanging Heaton maintained their unbeaten start to the All Rounder Bradford Premnier League and racked up an eigth straight victory as they overcame Cleckheaton by eight wickets last Saturday.

Despite heavy rain in the morning, the game began on time and Cleckheaton chose to bat first.

Overseas spin bowler Muhammad Rameez kept Cleckheaton in check with an impressive spell of 4-14 from 15 economical overs.

David Stiff was also among the wickets with 4-38 as Cleckheaton were dismissed for 130 off the penultimate ball of their 50 overs when last man Andrew Deegan was brilliantly run out by a direct hit from Rameez.

Opening batsman Andy Gorrod top scored with a battling 51 from 100 balls, which included five fours and three sixes.

Captain John Wood struck five fours in an aggressive knock of 25, while Mally Nicholson chipped in with 23 but the last six Cleck wickets fell for just 12 runs

With rain threatening, Heaton knocked off the runs in 25.2 overs.

Captain Gary Fellows made 46 and shared an opening wicket stand of 77 with the league’s leading run scorer Nick Connolly (33) before Richard Foster steered the home side over the finish line with 29 not out.

Hanging Heaton are now 11 points clear at the top after Townville’s game against Woodlands was abandoned after just 2.2 overs of the second innings.

Townville were frustrated as the rain at Albert Terrace left them kicking their heels after getting to 18-1 in reply to the Woodlands score of 195-8.

Alex Atkinson (37), Greg Finn (35no) and Scott Richardson (32) were the main contributors as spinner Jack Hughes took 4-77.

Townville lost opener Kris Ward, trapped lbw by Mark Lawson for four before the rain brought an early end to play.

Farsley seized the opportunity to go above Townville into second place in another match decided by DLS.

Farsley had reached 156-3 from 32 overs in reply to New Farnley’s 194, but they won under Duckworth Lewis Stern as they were 36 runs ahead of the par score of 120.

Opener James Price was unbeaten on 78 from 111 balls, having hit 11 fours as Farsley collected a maximum 20 points.

Yorkshire left-arm bowler James Wainman had earlier impressed with 6-38, while Chris Henry took 3-32 as New Farnley were dismissed for 194 in 41.2 overs .

Nick Walker hit eight fours and a six to lead the way with 69 from 97 balls, while support came from former county man James Middlebrook (42) as Farnley recovered from 45-5.

Farsley are also unbeaten having won six and seen three games abandoned and they face a key fortnight with home games against Woodlands and Townville before the season reaches halfway.

Bradford and Bingley’s game with Pudsey Congs was another to be a severely hit by the rain after the tea interval and there were insufficient overs in the second innings for a win to be achieved.

The highlight of the match was Noman Ali’s 95 not out for Bradford and Bingley in their 208-9.

He smashed eight sixes and four fours in his 84-ball knock, and also incurred a five-run penalty for running down the middle of the pitch after previously being warned by the umpires.

Congs had progressed to 34-1 from 14 overs when play was halted six overs shy of when DLS can be implmented to achieve a result.