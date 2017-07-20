Hanging Heaton relinquish lead as Farsley romp to victory over Cleckheaton

Have your say

HANGING HEATON relinquished top spot in the All Rounder Bradford Premier League last Saturday after they suffered a 68-run defeat away to Lightcliffe.

Heaton’s defeat allowed Farsley to take over at the top after they romped to a 10-wicket win over sorry Cleckheaton.

Hanging Heaton made early breakthroughs when Lightcliffe batted first, reducing the home side to 29-3.

Overseas player Kashif Naveed halted the slide with a useful innings of 32.

Rob Burton struck nine fours in his 42, while Jonathan Wilson’s 33 was also important in Lightcliffe posting a score of 161.

Pacemen David Stiff (3-40) and Tom Chippendale (3-67) did the early damage before overseas spin bowler Muhammad Rameez picked up 3-24.

Jonathan Whiteoak (6-39) and Burton (4-27) tore through Heaton’s batting line-up and bowled them out for just 93 in 28.3 overs.

Gary Fellows (23) was the visitors’ top scorer as eight batsmen failed to reach double figures and defeat saw Heaton knocked off top spot.

Farsley were a team in a hurry and completed an emphatic victory over Cleckheaton in a game that lasted less than 40 overs.

The home side bowled out Cleckheaton for 75 and romped to a victory, which earned them 20 points.

Farsley’s opening bowlers James Wainman (4-27) and Chris Henry (3-13) exploited the fragile Cleckheaton batting.

That Cleckheaton managed to reach 75 was thanks to opener Nick Lindley, who made 44 to save them from greater heartache.

No other Cleckheaton batsman managed to reach double figures.

Farsley’s openers required just 10.5 overs to power them to victory.

James Price struck seven fours and a six on his way to 43 not out from just 35 balls, while James Pickles also stroked seven boundaries in his 32 not out.

While victory saw Farsley move to the summit, Cleckheaton have slipped into the bottom two and they face a crunch fortnight with games against relegation rivals Batley and Pudsey Congs to come.