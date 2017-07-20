Hartshead Moor bounce back in style to defeat Northowram and extend lead

Have your say

HARTSHEAD Moor bounced back from their first defeat of the season at the hands of Liversedge to overcome Northowram Fields by 60 runs.

With second placed Hunslet Nelson going down by 31 runs to Carlton, Hartshead have extended their lead to 62 points.

Jim Hardcastle (60) and Craig Field (60) shared an impressive first wicket stand, which set the platform for Hartshead’s 181 all out. Ashton Richardson picked up 5-49.

Northowram were dismissed to 121 in reply with Iain Wardlaw returning 6-47.

Carlton posted 209 when they batted first against Hunslet Nelson as Arman Hussain (73) and Nick Busby (56) led the way, with Derrick Hammill (4-38) and Rakesh Seecharan (3-67) pick of the bowlers.

Will Stiff made a determined 56 for Nelson but lacked support as his side were dismissed for 178, with Josh Thurwell taking 5-42 and Busby 3-44.

Spen Victoria continue to struggle and remain second-bottom after a six-wicket defeat to Idle.

Opener Evan Edwards’ 44 was the one bright spot for Spen as they were bowled out for 155 with Quadratulla Azizi (3-26) and Arbaab Hussain (3-10) among the wickets.

Mohammed Bashir (41), Azizi (41no) and Muhammed Siddique (32) steered Idle to victory.

Having beaten leaders Hartyshead Moor, Liversedge were unable to replicate the success when they lost out to bottom side Brighouse, who recorded only their second win of the campaign.

Sunny Matharu (3-38) and Asad Mahmood (3-33) helped restrict Liversedge to 144-7 as Paul Marlow top scored with 32.

Asif Ali (4-36) made Brighouse work hard for their win but Qaisar Hameed’s 32 helped get them over the line by one wicket.

Buttershaw St Paul’s earned a 101-run win over Hopton Mills.

Tosh Baker (49) and Paul Carroll (39) helped them to 195, despite the efforts of Umar Abbas (5-39).

Hopton Mills struggled and were bowled out for 94 with Ben Platt taking 3-6 and James Sawyer 3-32.

Altofts are just seven points behind Nelson after their 38-run victory over Keighley.