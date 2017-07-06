Hartshead Moor proving unstoppable as title charge continues with 11th win

Hartshead Moor racked up their 11th win of the season and are now 53 points clear at the top of All Rounder Bradford League Championship Two at the halfway stage.

Mohammad Khan top scored with 60 in the latest win against Brighouse, while wicketkeeper Matt Garside (39) supported as Hartshead reached 222-8, with Mahmood taking 4-42.

Raja Naqeeb top scored with 41 not out in reply but Brighouse were dismissed for 150 as Iain Wardlaw continued impressive form with the ball by claiming 5-47.

Northowram Fields remain second but have lost further ground on Hartshead after a 23-run defeat to Altofts.

All-rounder Farrouk Alam again proved to be the star as he made an unbeaten 71 in the Altofts total of 226-4 with support from Qamar Shazad (65).

Alam then claimed 3-47 and with Danny Eden picking up 3-51, Northowram were restricted to 203-8 and that total was only thanks to an unbroken ninth-wicket stand of 102 between Jason Smith (61no) and Zafar Han (47no) after they had slumped to 102-8.

Third-placed Hunslet Nelson recorded a resounding eight-wicket win over struggling Spen Victoria.

Rakesh Seecharan took 3-10 and Asim Iqbal (3-24) as Spen were dismissed for 98, despite 33 from captain Ollie Davison.

Jack Scanlon (37no) and Andrew McIntosh (37) steered Nelson to their target.

Idle dismissed Buttershaw St Paul’s for 90 on their way to a six-wicket win as Salman Khan (6-37) and Muhammed Waseem (3-52) did the damage.

Asi Ali was in good form with the ball for Liversedge as he took 5-45 to restrict Carlton to 183 on their way to a two-wicket win.

Arman Hussain (58) and Will Smith (33) had led the way for Carlton before Wasim Khaliq (61no) and Mark Hydes (48) were responsible for guiding Liversedge to victory.

Matt Haines was the key figure in Keighley’s two-wicket win over Hopton Mills.

He took 3-53 as Mills were bowled out for 143 and made a timely 40 not out as Keighley squeezed home, although Michael Carroll 4-23 had threatened to win it for Hopton.