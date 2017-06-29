Hartshead Moor seal victory and boast remaining unbeaten record

Hartshead Moor are the only All Rounder Bradford League team with a 100 per cent record and they are now 40 points clear at the top of Championship Two.

Hartshead recorded a 10th straight win when they overcame Buttershaw St Paul’s by 132 runs, despite being without leading wicket taker Iain Wardlaw.

Even in his absence, Hartshead proved far too good for last season’s Conference champions.

Mohammad Khan struck seven fours and three sixes in a top score of 97 and was supported by Ahsan Butt (81) as they laid the foundations for a decent total.

Rauf Qayyum smashed 51 not out from just 30 balls, including five fours and three sixes, in Hartshead’s charge to 272-4.

Young spinner Nat Skirrow returned figures of 6-43 as St Paul’s were bowled out for 140 with Ben Platt (41) and Jamie Robson (33) their top scorers.

Second-placed Northowram Fields are Haryshead’s closes challengers but they are 40 back after an eight-wicket win over Spen Victoria.

Northowram dismissed the home side for 90 with Josh Bennett-Kear (4-17), Jason Smith (3-24) and Will Parkin (3-19) sharing the wickets.

Ben Gench was unbeaten on 31 when an eight-wicket win was sealed.

Hunslet Nelson moved up to third after beating Hopton Mills by six wickets.

Will Stiff took 3-24 as Mills were all out for 119 and followed up by making 40 to ease Nelson home.

Liversedge lie seventh after inflicting a 77-run defeat on Altofts.

Alan Sumner (59) and Graham Winn (50) led the way as Liversedge picked up maximum batting points by posting 227-8.

Impressive bowling from Asif Ali (6-53) then enabled Liversedge to bowl out Altofts for 150 and secure victory.

Idle’s 65-run win over Keighley means they climb above Spen Victoria and out of the bottom two.

West Indian Deron Greaves top scored for Idle with 49 as they were bowled out for 157 before Salman Khan returned figures of 6-18 to help dismiss Keighley for 92, in which Adam Smith (48) top scored.

Arman Hussain took 4-47 to help Carlton bowl Brighouse out for 193, despite the efforts of Sohail Hussain (58) and Waj Huissain (41). Arman then hit 45 to secure a three-wicket win.