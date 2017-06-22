Hartshead’s march towards promotion continues with ninth straight victory

HARTSHEAD MOOR recorded a ninth straight win in Allrounder Bradford League Championship Two and have extended their lead over Northowram Fields to 39 points.

Hartshead’s ploy to strengthen in the close season is reaping rewards and they seem almost certain to be promoted even though the season is yet to reach halfway.

Mohammad Khan top scored with 47 as Hartshead were bowled out for 166, as Michael Hodgkins (4-47) and Joshua Thurwell (3-52) produved impressive bowling.

Their efforts were eclipsed by Hartshead paceman Iain Wardlaw as he took 6-43 as they bowled Carlton out for 62 to secure a ninth win of the season.

Northowram Fields are 10 points clear of third placed Altofts after recordinga 50-run win over Hopton Mills.

Chris Metcalf top scored with 85, while Ajantha Weerappulli (41), Ashton Richardson (40) and Jason Smith (33no) supported as Northowram made 262 as Umar Abbas produced impressive figures of 5-62 with Andy Grey (3-76) supporting.

Chris Scott hit 79 but Mills rewere restricted to 212-9 as Josh Bennett Kear claimed 4-53.

Liversedge recorded a 76-run derby win over Spen Victoria and have moved up to seventh place.

Asif Ali top scored with 73, which included 10 fours and a six, while Matthew Gibson (34) and Mark Hydes (29) supported in a total of 242-9, which saw Liam Grant claim 3-49.

Grant struck 46 in reply and shared a 71-run opening wicket stand with Evan Edwards (48) but although Oliver Davidson (34) supported Spen were bowled out for 166.

Ali followed up his efforts with the bat by claiming 3-21, supported by spinner Steven Lane (3-38).

Hunslet Nelson continued their good form with a 48-run win over Idle.

Jack Scanlon (60) and Asim Iqbal (39) led Nelson to 195-8 before Idle were bowled out for 147 as Iqbal claimed 4-54.

Third-placed Altofts cruised to an eight-wicket win over Brighouse.

Kristian Miller hit an unbeaten 73 as they overhauled the Brighouse score of 144 in just 23.3 overs.