Heckmondwike and Crossbank suffer Conference defeats

Heckmondwike and Carlinghow slipped to eighth place in the Bradford League Conference after they suffered a 96-run defeat at the hands of Sandal last Saturday.

Haseeb Hashmi (3-24) and Nazakat Hussain (3-43) were pick of the Heckmondwike bowling, while Daniel Pickett bowled an aconomical 10 over spell which cost just 19 runs and included two wickets as Sandal were bowled out for 170.

Matthew Westwood top scored with 52 and Darcy Kennelly made 36.

Mark Jagger (21) and Hashmi (20) were the only Heckmondwike batsmen to offer resistance as they were bowled out for 74 in reply, with Lee Geldard taking 5-33 and Sam Noden (3-34).

Crossbank Methodists remain bottom of the table and are now 23 pouints adrift of Rodley after suffering a seventh defeat of the season to Great Preston.

James Lord (33), Usman Shakir (30), Adam Holroyd (27) and Simon Denton (24) all made useful contributions as they were bowled out for 180, with Jacob Wright (5-35) and Luke Kane (4-49) impressing for Great Preston.

James Marston (42) and Phil Schofield (41) led the successful run chase, while Ivan Newton (34) and James Conlon (34) ensured .

Leaders East Ardsley returned to winning way with a comfortable six-wicket win over Gildersome which leaves them 15 points clear of second placed Wakefield St Michaels, who defeated Brook Walton by 10 wickets.