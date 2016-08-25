Batley see advantage at top whittled down

Batley’s lead at the top of the All Rounder Bradford League Championship A division was whittled down to 13 points by Yeadon last Saturday.

Batley were frustrated in a rain affected draw against Liversedge, while Yeadon took full advantage to defeat Birstall by seven wickets and they also have a game in hand on the leaders.

Max Maciver again proved what a useful addition he has been this season with 3-27 as Birstall were restricted to 145-7 in 44 overs.

Alexander Debs (37) and David Fozard (33no) were Birstall’s top scorers.

Yeadon cruised to victory thanks to the efforts of Zach Wheatley (44no) and Damon Gormley (32no). With a game in hand on Batley, things are looking good for Yeadon.

Batley are without a game on Saturday, giving Yeadon chance to move top with victory over Keighley.

Overseas player Jessie Dinnie top scored with a determined 67 as Liversedge made 155-7 in the full 50 overs at Batley.

Aqsad Ali was the best of the home bowlers with 3-32. Batley had only reached 36-2 in 18.2 overs when play was brought to a premature end.

Third-placed Undercliffe managed to beat the weather as they defeated bottom team Idle by five wickets.

Gulsheraz Ahmed (44no) steered them home despite the efforts of Tom Johnson (4-42) as they chased down their opponents’ score of 138. Overseas player Michael Loubser (5-39) impressed for Undercliffe and was backed up by Zeeshan Qasim (3-24). Stefan Mather (33) top scored for Idle.

Ossett were struggling against Baildon when rain arrived at Jenny Lane.

Ossett were 56-4 in reply to Baildon’s 139-8. Jonny Reynolds made 36 for Baildon while captain Charlie Orme (3-38) was the best of the Ossett bowlers.

Keighley were in a good position against Hunslet Nellson when rain had the final say.

Benjamin Hastgie (87) and Luke Chapman (51) helped Keighley to 194-4 in 42 overs, with Nelson 98-5 in reply when play was abandoned.