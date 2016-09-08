Double chasing Boys record quickfire win hat-trick

Batley Boys have closed the gap on Yorkshire Men’s League Division One leaders Bentley to just a point following two wins in the space of four days.

The Boys followed up their John Kane Cup final win over Ossett with a 22-14 success over Queensbury at Mount Pleasant last Wednesday before securing a 14-6 triumph against Heworth at rain-lashed Staincliffe last Saturday.

The Boys were made to work hard to defeat Queensbury and had it all to do again four days later against a Heworth outfit who had dramatically improved since the sides last met.

Batley started well with Adam Bingham scoring the first try in the corner, which he brilliantly converted.

The wet conditions ensured it was the defences who had the upper hand and it remained 6-0 until half-time.

The Heworth pack battled well and a timely offload saw a break up the field and a converted try to level matters.

Late in the game Luke Sheridan dummied a drop goal and raced over to score between the posts for A try which he converted.

As both sides strived to make any headway on the heavy pitch, Heworth conceded a penalty for holding down which Sheridan kicked to seal the Boys hard fought win and their third success in 10 days.

The Boys’ two league wins has seen them move to within a point of Division One leaders Bentley.

The Boys travel to Bentley on Saturday knowing victory will complete a league and cup double, while defeat would leave Batley needing to win two of their final three matches to clinch the title.