Evans bags brace as Old Bank cash in second win

Four teams boast 100 per cent records after the opening two games in Heavy Woollen Sunday League Division One.

Old Bank WMC are leading on goal difference after their 6-2 win at FC Liversedge.

Robert Evans hit a brace for Old Bank with William Evans, Luke Duncan, Adam Kelk and Sam Womersley also finding the net as Old Bank took their tally to 13 goals scored in two matches.

Lee McKeown struck both of Liversedge’s replies.

Scholes Athletic are second after braces from Jonny Irvine and Gareth Jones saw them win 4-3 at Ravenswharfe, who replied through Josh Walton, Ben Smith and an own goal.

Roberttown Rovers are third after Duane Fascione and Dean Vernon both hit doubles in a 7-2 win at Saville Arms.

Matthew Bolton, Reiss Brooke and Adam Williams hit the others with Saul Lee and Kieran Corley replying for Saville.

Jack Clarke and Scot Minto scored as Birstall St Patricks won 2-1 against St Ignatius, who scored through a Gareth Matthew penalty.

Elsewhere Deighton WMC won 2-0 against Clifton Rangers Reserves.

League newcomers Wire Works lead Division Two after they demolished Westgate 23 7-0.

Eddie Hamlet led the way with a hat-trick, supported by goals from Dav Randhawa, Dan Johnson, Nolan St Hilaire and Liam McManus.

Second placed Clifton Rangers A also won 7-0 at Battyeford Reserves thanks to a Daniel Leahy hat-trick, a brace from Alex Bottomley plus strikes from Gary Nicholson and Jordan Taylor.

Edward McKay put Wike Horse two nil up at half-time but Overthorpe Sports Club Reserves fought back to win 5-2 thanks to a James Goodall hat-trick and a brace from Tom Hirst.

Dewsbury United won their first ever competitive match 4-0 at Linthwaite Reserves thanks to a Michael Thompson brace, plus strikes from Danny Laidlaw and Kevin Smith.