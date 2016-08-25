Hartshead become Townville’s 17th victims of season

Hartshead Moor became Townville’s 17th victims of the season as the Bradford League Championship B leaders took another step towards the title.

Townville stormed to a nine-wicket win which saw them move 49 points clear of second placed Wrenthorpe.

Jack Hughes took 3-19 as Hartshead were bowled out for 101 before Townville stormed to victory in just 8.5 overs.

Big-hitting Conor Harvey, promoted to opener, smashed three sixes and eight fours as he made 55 from 22 balls, while Jonathan Booth made an unbeaten 45 which took his tally of league runs to 879— the highest in all the divisions.

Adal Islam produced an impressive display to claim 5-57 as he helped Bowling Old Lane to bowl out his former club for 100 and secure a 48-run success.

Sadaqat Zaman (43no) and Ahsan Butt (37) were the key figures in Old Lane’s 148. The best of the Spen bowlers were Liam Grant (3-27) and Alex Leadbeater (3-35).

Ashley Mackereth was dismissed just short of a deserved century as he made 97 in Hopton Mills’ score of 214 in their abandoned game with Carlton.

Louren Steenkamp (35) and Umar Abbas (34) boosted the total against good bowling from spinner Will Smith (5-67) and Colin Theron (3-45).

Smith (62) and Chris Wynd (42) helped their side to 170-5 before rain stopped play. Steenkamp took 4-33 for Mills.

All-rounder Marcus Walmsley took 5-25 as Altofts were bowled out for 180 and followed up with 67 as third placed Methley cruised to their target. Grant Soames finished unbeaten on 36.

Gomersal’s match against Wrenthorpe produced two centurions before the Championship B game was abandoned by rain.

Jonathan Boynton made a stunning 144 in Gomersal’s 293-5.

Boynton hit four sixes and 19 fours and shared a third-wicket stand of 154 with Graham Hilton (84).

Wrenthorpe’s Luke Patel was unbeaten on 103.

Patel stroked 16 fours and was joined in an unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 118 by James Glynn (53no) as Wrenthorpe finished on 215-4.