Liversedge move top after Maltby win

Liversedge moved top of the Northern Counties East League Premier Division on Wednesday night thanks to a 4-0 win at Maltby Main.

Victory was enough to see Sedge jump above Cleethorpes and Hemsworth on goal difference and it is a remarkable turnaround from a side who were bottom of the table for much of last season.

Joe Walton put Liversedge ahead after just four minutes at Maltby, who had Craig Mitchell sent off in the first half.

Liversedge took full control after the break as Rhys Davis doubled the lead and Steve Wales made it 3-0 after 78 minutes.

Vaughan Redford continued his excellent scoring run with a seventh goal in his last five matches to ensure Sedge moved top.

Wednesday’s win came on the back of a 2-1 success at home to Rainworth Miners Welfare last Saturday.

Striker Redford bagged his sixth goal in four games to put Liversedge ahead, while Harrison Blakely’s strike seven minutes from time wrapped up all three points.

Liversedge made a terrific start and went ahead after nine minutes when Redford coolly curled a shot into the bottom corner.

Sedge passed ball well but were unable to find the crucial final ball and had to settle for a 1-0 lead at half-time.

Rainworth improved after the break and came more into the game, forcing Liversedge onto the back foot.

They equalised in the 63rd minute with good header from Liam Morris.

Liversedge were forced to dig deep and were rewarded with an 83rd minute winner.

Steve Wales made a good run down the wing and his cross picked out Blakely to fire home on his debut.

Sedge have a change of fixture this Saturday as Jon Rimmington’s men travel to Barton Town.