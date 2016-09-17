Moon sparkles with seven goals for Valley

Matthew Moon bagged a magnificent seven goals as Woodkirk Valley defeated Birkenshaw 8-1 in the Heavy Woollen Sunday League Premier Division.

Jack Farrington hit Woodkirk’s other goal as Woodkirk bounced back from an opening day defeat to Woodman Batley Carr to register a first win.

Nathan Clarke registered Birkesnshaw’s consolation goal but they have lost both their opening matches.

St John Fisher recorded a second successive victory after two goals apiece from Rob Bordman, Dominic Riordan and Rikki Paylor saw them win 6-0 at Woodman Batley Carr.

Birstall Cricket Club are unbeaten in second place after they fought back to earn a 2-2 draw away toNavigation.

Sam Raymond put the home side two up by half-time but goals from Jonny Beverley and Reece Scholes earned a point for Birstall.

The three new teams from Huddersfield continue to set the pace in the Championship as the trio all boast 100 per cent records after the opening two games.

Linthwaite are leading the way on goal difference as they had an impressive 8-1 win at The Yorkshireman thanks to four goals from Courtney Allette, a hat-trick from Thomas White and a strike from Rhys Wharam.

Wellington Westgate are in second place after winning 10-4 against Hanging Heaton Cricket Club.

Heaton have had a tough start following their promotion last season, facing Linthwaite and Wellington in their opening two games and the cricketers replied through a Joe Jagger hat-trick plus another goal from Thomas Ramsden.

Sam Ansell bagged seven goals in Slip Inn Hounds’ 10-4 win over Overthorpe Sports Club.

Jonathan Lendon (brace) and Conor Woodruff netted the others, with Overthorpe replying through an Elliot Brooke hat-trick plus one from Kristian Angus.

Jon McDonald scored for Battyeford but they lost 4-1 at Clifton Rangers.