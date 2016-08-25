Rain thwarts Heaton’s chances to remain top

Hanging Hetaon’s hopes of staying top of the All Rounder Bradford Premier League were scuppered by the weather last Saturday.

Heaton’s innings was interrupted three times due to rain and they eventually reached 158-8 in reply to Cleckheaton’s 202-9 when play was finally abandoned.

This allowed Pudsey St Lawrence to regain top spot by two points as they made light work of beating East Bierley.

A fourth-wicket stand of 99 between Chris Holliday (74) and in-form Ian Nicholson (55no) enabled Cleckheaton to make 202-9 in 47 overs after a delayed start.

Left-arm spinner Muhammad Rameez became the first Premier Division bowler to pass 50 league wickets for the season when he picked up 6-32 to take his tally to 54.

Hanging Heaton made a brisk start to their reply with Gary Fellows setting the tone with 47 as he passed the 5,000 run milestone in less than four seasons with the Bennett Lane club.

Sam Wilson (5-57) produced an impressive spell in between the showers and when Rameez was caught in the deep in gathering gloom, play was halted with the visitors 158-8.

This allowed St Lawrence to move top after an eight-wicket win at East Bierley, who are now just 10 points above the relegation zone.

East Bierley looked to be going well while Fahid Rehman (64) and Danish Hussain (32) were together, but once they were parted, the home side lost their last eight wickets for just 38 runs to be all out for 132.

Spinners Steve Watts (4-26) and Chris Marsden (4-31) turned the game in St Lawrence’s favour.

There were three rain breaks in the St Lawrence innings before an unbroken third-wicket stand between Mark Robertshaw (53no) and Barrie Frankland (53no) saw them home.

Hanging Heaton entertain second-bottom Morley on Saturday, while St Lawrence host Cleckheaton as the title race hots up.

Farsley can not be ruled out of the title race and are just 16 points behind Saints.

Farsley saw their hopes of victory over New Farnley also scuppered by the rain.

Captain James Price was in superb form and became the division’s leading run scorer as he made 144.

The South African hit six sixes and 18 fours as he took his tally for the season to 869.

Adam Ahmed (47) shared an opening stand of 117 with Price as Farsley posted 247-8, with Dave McCallum claiming 5-72.

New Farnley lost wickets steadily and were 143-7 when play was finally halted.

Lee Goddard (47) and James Middlebrook (34) were their top scorers while Chris Henry (4-37) and Mark Harrison (3-34) were the pick of the Farsley bowlers.

Scholes appeared on course for a crucial win in their battle against relegation when rain ended their basement battle with Morley prematurely.

Scholes, who had already beaten Morley in the league and Priestley Cup this season, made a challenging 245-5 when they batted first.

Opener Kasir Maroof scored his second century of the season as the left hander made 101, hitting four sixes and 11 fours.

Maroof was joined in a second-wicket stand of 154 by Irfan Amjad (74), before overseas player Rizwan Ahmed upped the tempo with eight fours in his 50.

The weather restricted Morley’s reply to 27 overs. Openers James McNichol (74no) and Henry Rush (44) shared a stand of 100 in a total of 131-3.

Woodlands found the going tough when they batted first against Bradford & Bingley.

Only big-hitting Sarfraz Ahmed (41) made an impression as they were bowled out for 111.

Yassir Abbas impressed with 4-9, while Noman Ali (3-30) and Scott Etherington (3-43) gave good support.

Bradford & Bingley didn’t find the going any easier and were wobbling at 51-4 when rain brought a halt to play just 14.1 overs into their innings.

Pudsey Congs are up to eighth after an eight-wicket win over Lightcliffe.

Off spinner Josh Wheatley took 4-24 as Lightcliffe were dismissed for just 108 before opener Nick Lindley hit an unbeaten 51 for Congs and shared an unbroken third-wicket stand of 51 with Callum Geldart (43no).