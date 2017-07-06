Moorlands push Premier leaders close in tense affair

Moorlands gave Drakes Huddersfield League Premiership leaders Hoylandswaine a huge scare before eventually slipping to an agonising two-wicket defeat last Saturday.

Moorlands batted first away to free-scoring Hoylandswaine but were restricted to 176 all our from the final ball of their 50 overs.

David Winn struck 34 at the top of the innings, while Cameron French top scored with 42.

Adnan Ghani (4-48) was pick of the Hoylandswaine bowlers, Gurman Randhawa (2-43) and SP Singh (2-9) picked up two wickets apiece, while the final two Moorlands wickets were run outs as they chased quick runs to boost their total.

Hoylandswaine appeared on course for a comfortable win while Singh and Max Joice (57) were at the crease but Moorlands fought back superbly through Nicky Smith (3-62) and Darrell Sykes (3-46).

Hoylandswaine lost eight wickets and were grateful to opening batsman Singh, who finished 73 not out to steer them home.

Moorlands bounced back in style on Sunday when they defeated Thongsbridge by seven wickets and they remain second in the Premiership table.

Opener Raven-Hill made 46 at the top of the Thongsbridge innings, while number eight batsman Richard Wagstaff struck 30 but they were bowled out for 155 in the 48th over.

Sykes again impressed as he claimed 6-51, while Smith chipped in with 3-40 in an impressive Moorlands bowling display.

Winn struck 30 at the top of the Moorlands reply and although they lost three wickets, Cameron French (58no) and Aqeel Muckhat (27no) steered them to victory in the 38th over with an unbroken fourth wicket stand.

Mirfield Parish Cavaliers lost for only the third time this season last Saturday when they suffered an eight-wicket defeat at home to second placed Rastrick.

Parish remain top of the Championship table but have seen their lead reduced to five points after they were dismissed for 86.

James Hardcastle (30) top scored for the home side but they were dismissed cheaply as Wasim Javed claimed 3-24, while James Anderson, Asif Khan Affridi and Oliver Pearson supported by picking up two wickets apiece.

Ovais Hussain struck 31, while Bradley Birkhead made a quickfire 38 not out as Rastrick eased to victory in 15.1 overs.

Mirfield suffered a 10-run defeat at the hands of Emley Clarence.

Although opener Sarfraz Ahmed made 31, Parish were in a good position after useful bowling from Naseer Saudagar (4-23), Beau McGunness (3-71) and Shaun Stenhouse (3-66).

Shannon Clarke turned the game hitting 82 not out batting at number nine, while number 10 batsman Mohammed Nabeel made 32 as Emley posted 216 all out.

Adam Goldthorpe led the Mirfield reply with 67, while Philip Scouller (48) and Saudagar (28) supported but Mirfield were bowled out for 206.

Nabeel capped a fine display by claiming 4-43.