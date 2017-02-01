Abu-Rezeq targets hat-trick of wins as Dewsbury 10K attracts 1,300 runners

Jordanian athlete Mohammed Abu-Rezeq is seeking a hat-trick of wins in Sunday’s Dewsbury 10k road race.

The Altrincham runner will be looking to get inside 30 minutes after finishing in 30 minutes six seconds last year and 31 minutes two seconds in 2015.

His chief rivals are likely to be Ethiopian Paralympic athlete Wondiye Fikre (Leeds City), Kevin Loundes (Manx Harriers) and Kris Lecher (City of Hull).

Favourite for the women’s race is Olympic athlete Aly Dixon, who won at Dewsbury in 2013.

The Sunderland Strollers athlete, who represented Great Britain in the marathon at the Rio Olympics, will be challenged by 2015 winner Julie Briscoe (Wakefield), Josephine Stone (Middlesbrough) and Laura Smith (Notts AC) for the women’s title.

Race director Bernard Disken, of organisers Dewsbury Road Runners, said: “Once again we have reached our entry limit of 1300 and have had to turn many runners away.”

The race starts on Dewsbury Ring Road at 9am and goes along Bradford Road through Batley to Birstall Smithies, returning along the same route, with disruption expected for motorists.

Race sponsors are Disken and Co solicitors and SMK Sports (Elland) with water supplied by Shepley Spring (Ice Valley).

Prizes will be awarded for men and women in the open age category and in veteran categories for over 40s, over 45s, over 50s, over 55s, over 60s, over 65s and over 70s.

Among the charities to benefit from the event will be Martin House children’s hospice and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.