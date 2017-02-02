Batley boxing gym gives fans unique chance to meet with pros

A Batley boxing gym is giving fans a unique chance to mingle with current champions and potential stars of the future.

Mark Hurley officially opened the newly named Trinity Boxing Centre on Tuesday and has helped put together a team of highly rated trainers and boxers.

Hurley, along with Sean O’Hagan — trainer and dad to Leeds star Josh Warrington — and former Syrian Olympic boxer Abed Mghrbel train a growing stable of professional fighters, who have based themselves in Batley.

Reigning WBC internatioanl featherweight champion Warrington uses the Trinity Centre, based at Dicky’s Gym, off Hick Lane, as his training base.

Reece Mould travels to Batley from Doncaster and he won all four of his pro fights having moved to the paid ranks in 2016, while Barnsley featherweight Jack Churchill has won his last seven bouts and is also part of the Trinity stable.

Dan Garber, from Baildon, has just turned pro with Steve Wood’s VIP boxing and is awaiting a date for his first fight, while Morley heavyweight Ben Tatterson will be turning pro in the near future and could make his debut on the undercard to Warrington’s next fight at the Leeds Arena on May 13.

Youssef Al Hamidi, a veteran of almost 120 pro fights, and Femi Fehintola, also train out of the Trinity Centre.

In addition Kira Carter, a national women’s champion and current England boxer, trains alongside the highly rated pros, along with Batley’s Jordan Yates, who will soon fight in the Yorkshire Championships.

Hurley said: “The gym gives us chance to showcase these fighters to local boxing fans, whether they are stars such as Josh Warrington, prospects such as Reece Mould and Jack Churchill or those just starting out on their professional careers.

“We run classes for novice boxers and welcome anyone interested in the sport to come down and meet these lads.

“With the potential prospects and current fighters we have here, we must have one of the best stables in West Yorkshire.”

O’Hagan has pulled together fighters from South Yorkshire to train at the Batley base and admits Trinity has a unique atmosphere, which has helped attract the growing stable.

O’Hagan added: “We have boxers travelling huge distances to come to this back street Batley gym.

“Some of these lads will pass 10 or 20 other gyms but you have professional boxers going out of their way to come and base themselves here.”

Dewsbury’s former two-time British champion Gary Sykes retired last year but remains involved with the gym and regularly takes boxing classes.

The Trinity Centre has also links with the wider local sporting community and tonight, Warrington will give up his time to provide a motivational speech to the Batley Boys Under-16s rugby league team.

Classes at the gym cater for boxers of all abilities and they run each Monday and Wednesday between 7pm to 8.30pm with full details available by calling in to see Mark.