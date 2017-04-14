Cooper sets new record on way to fourth title success

Hanging Heaton Cricket Club snooker team have captured the Ossett and District League Premier Section title for a record fourth successive year.

The team dominated the league and clinched the title with two weeks to spare.

Hanging Heaton completed the double when they overcame Ossett Central at Gawthorpe Con Club to win the Team Knock-out.

They now go in search of a treble as they enter the Champion of Champions competition, which begins on Monday April 24.

Hanging Heaton’s star player was once again former English Club champion Wayne Cooper.

Despite playing off a handicap of minus 50, Cooper won three-quarters of his matches and recorded three century breaks.

Four times Yorkshire champion Cooper registered breaks of 106 and 126, while he also broke the all time league record with a stunning 139.

Hanging Heaton captain Pete Jagger said: “Next season will be even more testing for the players as their handicaps will be lowered even more.

“The team continue to improve each year and we will be targeting a fifth straight league title next year.

“Along with the lads pictured, we are lucky to have quality players like Richard Pamment, Conrad Spivey and Mick Higgins to call on, so the future continues to look bright.”

Cooper is already setting his sights on the greatest challenge of his career when he faces snooker legend Ronnie O’Sullivan in a best of five contest.

The Rocket will be playing an exhibition at Hanging Heaton CC on Friday June 16.

O’Sullivan, who is preparing for the start of the Betfred World Snooker Championships at the Crucible in Sheffield, which begin this weekend, will also play three one frame shoot-outs against players to be decided.

The event is strictly ticket only and a number of clubs from the Ossett and District League have already bought tickets for the event but a limited number are available direct from the cricket club.