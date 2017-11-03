Davis produces improve performance to steer Spenborough to seventh place

The second West Yorkshire cross country race of the season took place at Nunroyd Park in Leeds last Sunday.

Once again Spenborough Athletics Club runners turned out in force in this increasingly popular series of races.

In the senior men’s race Spenborough’s Paul Davis led the team to a very creditable seventh place of the 17 competing teams.

Davis enjoyed a better run than the first race of the series placing 33rd from over 200 runners.

The other scoring Spen runners were Simon Bolland 44th, Edward Revell 75th, Henry Carter 78th, Stuart Nuttall 98th and Gerrard Skippins 100th.

The race was won by Angus McMillan from York.

Spenborough’s senior women finished 13th team and they were led in by Jenni Muston, who placed 30th.

Other scoring Spen runners were Natasha Geere 70th, Emma Maguire 94th and Barbara Millett 122nd.

Georgia Malir from Leeds won the race.

The highest placed Spen runner was Isabel Toher, who finished sixth in the Under-11 Girls race, leading the Spenborough team to an eighth place finish overall.

Ben Whittaker placed 57th in the Under-11 Boys race leading the Spen team to 17th place overall.

The Under-13 Boys, led by Matthew Dalton in 17th, saw Spenborough placed ninth team overall.

Molly Firth placed 40th in the Under-13 Girls race, while Olivia Reah (28th) and Mia Butler (42nd) were the Spen runners to finish the Under-15 Girls race.