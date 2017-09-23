Sagar leads way for Spenborough relay team before winning Greenway 10k

Spenborough Athletics Club had a busy weekend of distance running.

On Saturday, the senior men travelled to Manchester for the Northern Road Relays.

The team finished a creditable 44th out of over 100 of the best distance running teams in the north of England.

Paul Davis gave the team a solid start in the very competitive first leg.

Handing over to in-form Joe Sagar the team progressed into the top 40.

Sagar maintained his recent good performances as he ran the fastest leg of the Spenborough runners covering the four miles in an impressive time of 20 minutes 40 seconds.

There were further good runs from Simon Boland, Tom Dart, Keith McGhie and Kevin Ogden, which kept the team in a competitive place in an event won by Lincoln City.

Spenborough followed up by hosting the Greenway 10k race on Sunday.

Joe Sagar and Tom Dart recovered from Saturday’s racing to take part in the race with Joe running out a comfortable winner.