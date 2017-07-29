Thornhill Tennis Club stage successful kids programme

Thornhill Tennis Club have completed their third course of the nationwide LTA sponsored tennis for kids programme.

LTA accredited coach Tee Moyo hosted the maximum number of courses possible enabling the Thornhill club to reach out to as many children and families as possible in the area.

Tee said: “The courses demonstrated tennis is a great activity for developing children’s fundamental movement skills.

“Activities are fun and in six hours over six weeks kids learn how to serve, rally and volley and understand the rules of tennis and progress to playing matches with their parents and friends.

“The programme went live in early April and we are now half way through.

“I have met some fantastic parents and greatly appreciate the support and encouragement they give their kids to give tennis a go. “

The courses are aimed at children between four and eight years old and any child completing the full six week programme receives a free racket.

Tennis for Kids was launched last year by the LTA following Great Britain’s 2015 Davis Cup victory to inspire the next generation of players to take up the sport.

Tennis for Kids this year has aimed to introduce a further 20,000 five to eight year old children to the sport.

The Thornhill juniors welcome new players of any ability during their training sessions at the Thornhill Cricket and Bowling Club at The Combs.

Coaching sessions run all year round on Saturdays from 9am to 1pm and on Tuesdays from 4.15pm.

Anyone interested can turn up to a coaching session or visit www.thornhillcricketandbowlingclub.co.uk/tennis.