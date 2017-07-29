Wilson and Ditchfield secure qualification places at Brighouse Bowls Classic

Have your say

AUDENSHAW’S Graeme Wilson and Eccleston’s Wayne Ditchfield were the first qualifiers in the £5,300 Brighouse Classic, sponsored by Damart.

Reigning champion Wilson beat Jack Hargreaves (Hyde) 21-18, while Ditchfield beat Simon Brown (Barrow) to eight.

Qualifying continues tomorrow (Friday) with a 6.30pm start when hot and cold refreshments will be available.

Draw: Craig Gant (Huddersfield) v Matthew Whitaker (Sheffield), Duncan Reeves (Pudsey) v Bob Whyatt (Macclesfield), Adam Douglas (Huddersfield) v Chris Firth (Crossgates), Andy Mitchell (Dewsbury) v Dean Scarth (Pudsey), Andy Webb (Wakefield) v Wayne Greenwood (Macclesfield), Tony Southern (Bradford) v Danny Teale (Huddersfield), Lee Schofield (Barnsley) v Michael Martin (Huddersfield), James Thomas (Sheffield) v Rob O’Shea (Chadderton).

S Wainwright and A Mitchell won the Heavy Woollen Parks Pairs competition, defeating P Long and P Lamb 21-19 in a closely contested final.

A total of 18 pairs of bowlers enjoyed a good days bowling at Slazengers Bowling Club in a successful competition which was sponsored by Mr and Mrs Jennings.

Jack Glazzard ended his long wait to be crowned North Kirklees Veterans BA Individual Handicap champion last Thursday.

The Cleckheaton Sports Club member finally triumphed after many years trying when he won the trophy at Cleckheaton Moorend Bowling Club.

Glazzard bowled well all afternoon seeing off Phil Long and Alan Battye to reach the final, where he met Eddie Temple.

Temple produced a valiant fight back but Glazzard ran out 21-15 winner.

The first qualifying round of the Mirfield Old Bank Autumn Doubles competition was held on Monday evening when Craig Newton and John Webster (Normanton) beat Richard Atkin and Paul Bailey (Sheffield) 61-56.

Qualifying continues tonight (Thursday) and next Monday.

Thursday July 27: P Heap & M Gillies (Oldham) v M Regan &Partner (Brighouse); C Gant & N Grant (Thongsbridge/Manchester) v J Hargreaves & C Heyes (Hyde).

Monday 31: J Davison & Partner (Thongsbridge) v S Hanson & I Shaw (Pudsey); R Jackson & M Anderson (Thongsbridge) v G Lally & K Smith (Crossgates).