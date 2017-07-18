WIN: Big fight tickets to see ACB 65 Mixed Martial Arts debut at Sheffield Arena on Saturday

Cage fighting superstar Conor McGregor's forthcoming square up with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has created a huge interest in Mixed Martial Arts, on MMA - and we're giving you the chance to see what all the fuss is about for FREE!

MMA makes it's debut at Sheffield Arena with a ACB promotion world title fight and some of the sports biggest names on the undercard this Saturday, July 22.

Despite big names and big fights ACB, MMA’s fastest growing promotion, have set low ticket prices - from just £20.

But you could be going for free - we have FIVE PAIRS of tickets to give away every day until the ACB 65 event. Full details how to enter below.

The Light-Heavyweight title will be on the line when ACB Champion, Thiago Silva, makes the first defence of the belt against undefeated Russian prospect Batraz Agnaev.

Silva, a well known face in the world of MMA who has squared up to some of the biggest names in the sport, is regarded as one of the most dangerous fighters on the planet with a career record of 19 wins with just five losses.

Challenger Agnaev's fights have never reached the fourth minute. He has only had only three professional fights but finished them all in the first round, in devastating fashion - including a spectacular knockout against one of Europe's best, Max Nunes, in Manchester in March.

The world class main event also includes one of Britain's biggest prospects, Brendan Loughnane, going up against UFC veteran ‘Bam Bam’ Pat Healy.

Brendan is fighting off the back of a highlight finish against another former-UFC fighter, Mike Wilkinson.

Thiago Tavares will debut for ACB in Sheffield and other big name fighters and former UFC stars that will also make the trip include Leandro Silva, Niklas Backstrom and Donald Sanchez.

MMA has become the fastest growing sport on the planet and much of the recent growth off the sport can be attributed to Irish stand-out fighter Connor McGregor.

McGregor fights for the UFC - MMA’s biggest promoter - and is the only ever two-weight world champion, now looking to make more history as he is set to cross over in to the sport of boxing to take one Floyd 'Money" Mayweather, a boxer widely considered the greatest defensive boxer of all time, in a once in a life time bout in Las Vegas, on August 26.

That will see both athletes walk away with over $100 million each and ticket prizes for that event are going for up to £30,000 ringside.

ACB’s play-by-play commentator Bryan Lacey said of Saturday's low ticket price in Sheffield: ‘We understand many people have never experienced the sport live, we also understand that once they do many of them will be hooked.

"MMA is the purest form of combat sports and the most exciting so we wanted to set a price that would hopefully tempt people to give it a try without feeling like you’re paying over the odds for that experience. Other big shows prices can see you paying over £150 for seats nowhere near the cage so we’re hoping a big card like this with tickets from just £20 will tempt in a few new fans."

Bryan added of the interest created by McGregor: "The attention that fight has received, with last week's headline grabbing world tour of press conferences, has caused a wave of intrigue amongst sports fans as to what all the fuss with MMA is all about and why fight fans, who experience the sport, fall in love with it.

"They will get the chance to see for themselves when MMA’s fastest growing promotion, ACB, brings this world-class fight card with some of the sports biggest and most talented names, as well as a light-heavyweight title fight, to the iconic Sheffield Arena."