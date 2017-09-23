Wraight defeats Wilson to win Brighouse Classic title

Callum Wraight of Shrewsbury won the £5,300 Brighouse Classic with a 21-11 victory over Graeme Wilson (Audenshaw).

Wraight beat Ryan Clark (Sheffield), Ashley Tattersley (Lower Hopton) and James Hanson (Pudsey) on his way to the final where he picked up the £1,000 first prize.

Finals Results

Round 1: James Davison (Thongsbridge) 17 Ashley Tattersley (Lower Hopton) 21, Callum Wraight (Shrewsbury) 21 Ryan Clark (Sheffield) 10, Chris Kelly (Sheffield) 12 Greg Smith (West Bromwich) 21, James Hanson (Pudsey) 21 Neil Slattery (Lower Hopton) 17, Andy Webb (Wakefield) 21 Adam Douglas (Huddersfield) 16, Stuart King (Bradford) 16 Wayne Ditchfield (Eccleston) 21, Craig Newton (Wakefield) 16 Elliott McGuiness (West Bromwich) 21, Ian Booth (Halifax) 17 Graeme Wilson (Audenshaw) 21

Quarter-finals: Tattersley 7 Wraight 21, Smith 11 Hanson 21, Webb 21 Ditchfield 19, McGuiness 19 Wilson 21

Semi-finals: Wraight 21 Hanson 12, Webb 10 Wilson 21. Final:Wraight 21 Wilson 11

Yorkshire Ladies Crown Green bowlers ended a 14-year wait to become British Champions on Sunday, when they beat North Midlands by 38 points to win the British Inter-County Championship at Bridgewater Bowling Club, Whitchurch.

Yorkshire emerged from a tough group, which included Shropshire and Warwick & Worcester, before beating South Yorkshire in the semi-final.

There were some excellent performances from Yorkshire, including Dawn Bray (Ossett Flying Horse) winning 21-8, Karen Hill (Hanging Heaton) 21-6 and Chloe Hirst (Hove Edge).

Green 1: Nichole Farrar (Whitkirk) 20, Lesley Shaw 21; Suzanne Howarth (New Mill) 14, Rebecca Taylor 21; Andrea Buckley (New Mill) 21, Frances Filliard 15; Viv Abel (Skipton Broughton Road) 8,Gillian Greenbank 21; Lorraine Hirst (Linthwaite Hall) 21, June LLoyd 16; Alicia Beaumont (Meltham) 21,Carol Blakey 15; Mo Chambers 8, Debbie Cross 21; Sophie Brown (Farnley Tyas) 21, Ros Taylor 18; Dawn Bray (Ossett Flying Horse) 21, Lynn Wood 8; Suzi Ladbrooke (Lockwood Cons) 19, Jenny Adams 21; Karen Hill (Hanging Heaton) 21, Karen Healley 6; Lynda Drury (New Mill) 12, Elizabeth Wooding 21.

Green 2: Fern Beaumont (Paddock C & B) 21, Josie Shepherd 18; Alexis Lunn- Gadd (Ossett Fying Horse) 21, Joyce Thomson 10; Jacquie Roper (Meltham) 13, Debbie Welland 21; Helen Gilroiy (Rufford Park) 21, Sharon Masters 10; Marie Lockwood (New Mill) 14, Maggie Barnes 21; Karen Gant (Meltham) 21, Emilie Jones 13; Linda Gledhill (New Mill) 14, Liz Roberts 21; Mandy Wilson (Chapel Allerton) 21, Angela Jones 16; Chloe Hirst (Hove Edge) 21, Julie Hallam 9; Julie Mallinson (Lockwood Cons) 21, Jackie Burdett 14; Sharon Gadd (West Park) 21, Lyn Clarke 18; Sally Turner (Mirfield C & B) 18, Carol Verdon 2.

Craig and Neil Grant, from Thongsbridge and Manchester, were the first qualifiers for the Mirfield Old Bank Doubles finals night, which takes place on October 2.

They beat beat John Greenhalgh and Mark Atkinson (Crosland Moor) 61-56 in Monday’s opening intermediate stage.

Wayne Ditchfield and Ian Nicholson (Chorley/Kendal) beat Chris Mordue and Gary Wike (Pudsey) 49-22 in last Thursday’s final qualifier and play in the intermediate stages on Thursday September 28.