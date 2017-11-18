Norristhorpe close gap on leaders West End Park after winning thrilling clash

Norristhorpe moved to within two points of Yorkshire Amateur League Division Five leaders West End Park thanks to a thrilling 5-4 win away to Leeds City Old Boys Fourths last Saturday.

It was Norristhorpe’s seventh win from nine matches as they followed up their derby victory over West End with another impressive win.

Connor Rowlands bagged a brace, while Sam Reid, along with substitutes Tom Boocock and Sam Everett were the Norristhorpe goalscorers as they consolidated second spot.

Old Batelians Reserves are seventh after they scored two goals in the final 10 minutes to defeat bottom side Thornesians thirds 2-0.

The sides couldn’t be separated for much of the match but Batelians edged ahead through a Michael Royce penalty after 80 minutes.

As Thornesians pressed for an equaliser, Batelians hit them on the break and Razeb Raja sealed victory with their second goal.

Batelians first team slipped to a 6-1 defeat away to Farsley Celtic Juniors Reserves.

Batelians were understrength and player unavailability proved costly as they lost ground on the front runners in Division One.

Nick Trewick-Wood scored the Batelians consolation goal but they were undone as Jacob Kellett and Steve Wells bagged a brace apiece for Farsley, with Jake Thompson also among their goal scorers.

Norristhorpe first team are seventh in Division Three after they suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Lepton Highlanders, who moved to within a point of their rivals after this win.

Fox and Hounds suffered a 5-2 defeat away to Ossett Dynamoes in Wakefield League Division Two.

Joseph Hanson and Thomas Ramsden scored as Fox and Hounds went in at half-time level at 2-2.

Ossett took control after the break and added a further three goals without reply to take the spoils and condemn the Batley side to a fifth defeat from seven league matches, which leaves them just three points above the relegation zone.

Tom Hibbens (two), Thomas Kilgoor, Luke Mitchell and Myles Emmett were the Dynamoes scorers as they moved up to seventh place.

Thornhill United moved up to fifth place in Division Two as they defeated Middleton Old Boys 5-1 to pick up their seventh win of the season.

The sides were level 1-1 at half-time before Thornhill took control and secured victory thanks to a Samuel Haigh hat-trick and further goals by Luke Teece and George Pickles.

Howden Clough, AFC Heckmondwike and Overthorpe all suffered away defeats.

Clough remain bottom of the table after slipping to a 4-0 defeat at FC Thornes, who had Arron Redfearn and Arron Yates bagging a brace apiece.

AFC Heckmondwike had Matthew Parkinson and Connor Young on target but it wasn’t enough to prevent a 5-2 defeat at New Carlton.

Overthorpe went down 8-1 away to Snydale Athletic as David Woods scored six goals and Matthew Milner also struck.

Dewsbury Westside bowed out of the Jim Callaghan Cup as they suffered a 5-4 extra time defeat at home to AFC Sheaf after a 3-3 draw in 90 minutes.