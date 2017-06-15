Pollard’s fine efforts are in vain as rain denies Gomersal

GOMERSAL appeared on course to register their fourth win of the season in All Rounder Bradford League Championship One before rain denied them against Bowling Old Lane last Saturday.

Joel Pollard produced his best bowling display of the season as he claimed 6-31 from 15 overs as Old Lane were dismissed for 136.

Richard Wear (3-47) supported, with only Khalid Bilal offering resistance to make 46 not out including four fours and four sixes.

Bilal claimed 3-17 in reply as Gomersal reached 31-4 from 13 overs when the rain came.

Scholes recorded an eighth straight win and are 28 points clear at the top following victory over Morley.

Akbar Badshah top scored with 68, while opener Shoukat Ali chipped in with 40 as Scholes were bowled out for 190.

The leaders lost their last seven wickets for 35 runs with captain Oliver Halliday (4-13) and Matthew Dowse (3-42) sparking the slide.

Morley were soon in trouble at 56-6 in reply and although Naved Siddique offered resistance, they were eventually all out for 102 as Gareth Lee (3-15) and Yassir Ali (3-32) kept the wickets tumbling.

As the season approaches halfway, Scholes have yet to play either of their promotion rivals, Wrenthorpe or Methley, who met last weekend.

Wrenthorpe defeated their old Central Yorkshire League foes to go above Methley into second place.

Wrenthorpe were led to 200-9 by James Glynn (45), Greg Wood (43) and Matt Holstein (36), with Matthew Lumb (3-41) and Marcus Walmsley (3-50) the pick of the Methley bowlers.

Ashton Blakey made 35 in reply but Methley were bowled out for 132 as New ZealanderHolstein took 3-17 and Glynn 3-48.

Undercliffe climbed above Morley into fourth place with a 17-run win over Ossett.

Opener Ben Whitford batted throughout the 45 overs of the Undercliffe innings for an unbeaten 90, while overseas player Anas Mahmood (38) supported in a total of 203-5.

Spinner Khalid Usman (3-44) was pick of the Ossett bowlers and followed up with a top score of 46 but Ossett were dismissed for 186 as Zeeshan Qasim claimed 3-66.

An exciting game was brewing at Bankfoot, where Birstall reached 100-4 from 15.1 overs in reply to the home side’s 181 all out.

Charlie Orme claimed 5-26 as Birstall had Bankfoot in trouble at 93-9 before Peiris Prangige turned the game on its head.

He hit 10 sixes and a four in an unbeaten 98 off just 47 balls.

Prangige dominated a last-wicket stand of 88 with Uwaise Mahmood, who made just eight as Bankfoot recovered.

Ian Carradice led the Birstall reply with 52 before play was abandoned.

Yeadon romped to a nine-wicket victory over Baildon.

Opening bowler Tom Cordon claimed 7-45 as Baildon were bowled out for 112. Jack Hainsworth top scored with 38.

Yeadon cruised to their target with openers James Todd (42no) and Jake Wray (41) leading the way.