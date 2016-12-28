Awards double for Batley

Batley Bulldogs scooped two awards at the Yorkshire Radio Sports Personality of the Year.

The club were awarded team of the year, beating off stern competition from Yorkshire CCC, who were edged out in the County Championship and Challenge Cup winners Hull FC.

Former head coach John Kear was voted coach of the year for 2016 after guiding the Bulldogs to a third place finish in last season’s Kingstone Press Championship and qualification for the middle eights.

The 62 year old, who has joined Wakefield Trinity as their head of rugby, beat off competition from Hull FC coach Lee Radford and former Yorkshire cricket boss Jason Gillespie to take the crown.

Batley chairman Kevin Nicholas said: “It is a great swan song for John Kear and the players, who have done a great job for the club.

“It has been a great 2016 for the club, which couldn’t have gone any better.”